Omarosa’s Newest Tape Drops, Turns Out It’s Just Cohen Boarding a Plane

Omarosa Manigualt-Newman revealed her latest secretly recorded video Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Hardball with Chris Matthews.”

The video turned out to be Michael Cohen, the former lawyer for President Donald Trump, boarding Trump’s plane in September 2016. Cohen and Manigault-Newman are seen, as she says, “horsing around.”

Manigault-Newman could be heard saying, “You are on my video, just so you know.” Additionally she says, “Now I got to stalk you.”

After Matthew’s aired the video, he asked Manigault-Newman, “What do you make of this tape? What does it tell us? Shows you’re in there, at least.”

The video, she claimed, was proof that Cohen played a central part in the president’s campaign.

She went on to predict that Trump will say Cohen had nothing to do with the campaign and that the video is a preemptive strike against this claim.

“He was very involved,” Manigault-Newman said of Cohen. “He was directing some of the things that were happening, and was impacting some of the decisions that the president made.”

Matthews and MSNBC spent the earlier part of the day hyping the video on Twitter. On his personal account, Matthew writes, “Omarosa says she has video tapes. She’s going to bring one to [Hardball] tonight at 7.”

Omarosa says she has video tapes. She's going to bring one to #Hardball tonight at 7. — Chris Matthews (@HardballChris) August 21, 2018

Then, MSNBC promoted a video teaser of Manigault-Newman on the program’s Twitter account. She says, “Tonight on Hardball, I’m talking Michael Cohen and I brought some receipts. Tune in tonight.”

.@OMAROSA says she brought the receipts. She’ll talk about Michael Cohen and more. Tune in tonight at 7. #Hardball pic.twitter.com/2khmSNEbxE — Hardball (@hardball) August 21, 2018

The Washington Free Beacon reports that MSNBC gave the former White House aide around $28 million of free publicity last week after she released her new anti-Trump book, “Unhinged.”

Cohen pleaded guilty on Tuesday to eight federal criminal counts, including bank fraud, tax evasion, and breaking campaign finance laws.

Additionally, he told the judge that he made payments under the direction of Trumpand that the payments were “for the principal purpose of influencing the election.”

If anyone is looking for a good lawyer, I would strongly suggest that you don’t retain the services of Michael Cohen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2018

While the president didn’t comment Tuesday on Cohen’s plea, he took to Twitter on Wednesday and slammed his former laywer saying, “If anyone is looking for a good lawyer, I would strongly suggest that you don’t retain the services of Michael Cohen!”

