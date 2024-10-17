One Direction Singer Said He Was Having a 'Lovely Day' Before His Tragic Death: Report

It’s a grim reminder of how short life can be.

Just before One Direction singer Liam Payne, 31, tragically died Wednesday, a Snapchat video posted just before his death showed him and his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, relaxing around the breakfast table.

“Lovely day here in Argentina,” Payne said in the short clip.

Liam Payne, an hour before dying, posting on Snapchat. 💔pic.twitter.com/E5PBnO6m0U — Global Statistics (@Globalstats11) October 17, 2024

Payne’s last apparent social media photo was of him impersonating “Forrest Gump,” the New York Post reported.

“Halloween costume idea: forest gump,” he posted on Snapchat.

This was @LiamPayne posting on Snapchat one hour before he passed away.#RIPLiamPayne former @onedirection singer gone too soon 😢 😪 💔 my condolences are with his family and friends 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/4n9aoaGjrU — Jessie Currie (@jladycurrie) October 16, 2024

The Snapchat story clip, which featured other images of him and Cassidy, has since been deleted, the New York Post reported.

It’s unclear when the Snapchat photos posted Wednesday were actually taken.

Payne died Wednesday evening after falling from the third floor of the hotel he was staying at, TMZ reported.

The singer was vacationing with his girlfriend in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Cassidy reportedly left Argentina Monday, while Payne stayed behind, checking into the CasaSur Palermo Hotel, where he would later die.

We are heartbroken by the sad passing of Liam Payne. He was immensely talented and, as part of One Direction, Liam will leave a lasting legacy on the music industry and fans around the world. Our thoughts are with his friends, family and all who loved him. pic.twitter.com/wOXUTKPUiR — The X Factor (@TheXFactor) October 17, 2024

Payne was reportedly behaving erratically in the hotel lobby just before his death, smashing his laptop before being carried back to his room.

While it’s unclear if his death was intentional, TMZ reported, the singer struggled with alcohol and prescription drug addiction.

Payne was 16 years old when he joined the boy band One Direction, which launched in 2010 and broke up in 2015. He was one of the band’s main songwriters, TMZ reported.

