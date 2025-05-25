Share
This photograph taken in Nantes, France, on May 21, 2025, shows the logo of British social network OnlyFans. (Loic Venance - AFP / Getty Images)

OnlyFans Owner Reportedly Looking to Cash Out, There's Just One Major Problem

 By Bryan Chai  May 25, 2025 at 7:30am
Turns out that not everyone is enamored with purchasing a money-printing machine.

Or at least that’s what the billionaire owner of OnlyFans, the notoriously lucrative content creation site primarily known for pornography, is learning these days, according to the New York Post.

The morally questionable but undeniably profitable site has quietly been put up for sale by owner Leonid Radvinsky.

There’s just one problem: People are hesitant to purchase the company due to its pornographic business model.

And that’s despite the veritable cash cow that OnlyFans has become in recent years.

As noted by the Post, Radvinsky’s net worth is valued at an eye-popping $3.8 billion — largely thanks to his company’s controversial content output.

More so, in the fiscal year ending in November 2023, he earned $472 million from OnlyFans dividends alone.

An OnlyFans representative confirmed to the New York outlet that a sale was, indeed, being explored.

“OnlyFans is a revolutionary platform which continues to lead the creator economy,” the staffer said. “As with any business of this scale it is natural that we are open to discussions about how we continue to build on our success.”

Despite the platform’s insistence that it’s a “revolutionary” content creation service, first and foremost, a source close to the situation confirmed that company’s reputation is still intertwined with adult content.

“You’re looking to find billionaires and trying to sell it as not an adult content company but just a platform like X that allows adult content,” the source said. “But I think most people right now view OnlyFans as an adult content company.”

And Radvinsky needs billionaires, because OnlyFans is valued between roughly $1.46 billion and $2.42 billion.

OnlyFans’ overall business model involves taking a 20 percent cut from its over 4 million creators — many but not all of which engage in adult content — and it has come under increasing scrutiny of late.

As the Post reported, in Sweden, for instance, which has long protected prostitutes, a new law was recently passed where users of the site could face prison time for requesting specific live content. Purchasing said content on OnlyFans will soon be treated as the equivalent of buying a prostitute in Sweden — an illegal act punishable by up to a year in prison.

That’s to say nothing of the damning studies on pornography, like the noticeable correlation between porn consumption and increased divorce rates.

Meanwhile, another man deeply connected to OnlyFans could soon be on the radar of President Donald Trump, though it has nothing to do with the muted sale attempts of the site he founded.

According to Reuters, OnlyFans founder Tim Stokely is leading a bidding group to try a purchase of social media site TikTok, which has been in a bit of a limbo state as Trump continues to push back a final decision that would force TikTok to divest from its Chinese parent company or be banned in the United States.

