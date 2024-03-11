Murillo: A Phoenix Company Is Treating Christians Like This Is China or North Korea

Salt River Fields, a stadium complex in the Phoenix metro area, just terminated our contract a month before a scheduled tent crusade.

How can this be happening in America? This is not China or North Korea! It is an outrage. We are in shock. They terminated our contract on a flimsy excuse.

Does this mean there will be no tent crusade? I will answer that in a moment. What it does mean is that we have been viciously attacked. In fact, this is the greatest attack our ministry has ever seen.

Judge for yourself how insane this situation is.

It all began when a rogue group placed our crusade cards on car windshields and yelled at people to repent.

Our teams would never do this. We have trained them never to do these things. And we proved that our teams were nowhere near the incident when it happened.

None of that seemed to matter to Salt River Fields. They made an absurd demand that we amend the contract — a contract that was legally binding. They wanted us to agree that if any cards were ever placed on car windshields again, we would lose the contract.

We knew that would be an impossible agreement to keep. In fact, how do we know that leftists wouldn’t do it just to sabotage a Christian event? Nothing could stop someone from doing it again. We knew this, so we refused to sign.

Because we refused, they immediately terminated our contract. I have no idea how that can be legal.

This has damaged us far more than you know. We have over 1,000 posters in stores, restaurants and schools all over Phoenix. We have handed out 40,000 cards. Our team has been in Phoenix for several weeks. We have spent tens of thousands of dollars on this crusade and because of this attack, all that money and material has gone up in smoke.

We have never faced anything like this before.

So will there be a tent crusade in Phoenix from April 21 to 24? You better believe it!

We already have two options and will be announcing the new location as soon as possible.

Do not cancel us out! If you are a volunteer, keep your plans to come. If you are coming to our next brunch, do not cancel your reservation. We will have a tent crusade!



What I need most is your prayers.

According to Philippians 1:19, “I know that this will turn out for my deliverance through your prayer and the supply of the Spirit of Jesus Christ.”

I am persuaded that this is persecution, pure and simple. For certain, I know it is the devil.

But I am also convinced of Romans 8:28, “And we know that all things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are the called according to His purpose.”

Thank you for praying. We will now have to work harder than we ever have before. But we will never give up!

