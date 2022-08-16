Op-Ed: A Nutty New Law Just Exposed Transgender Ideology for What It Really Is

Some readers may remember an old television ad and accompanying jingle for two candy bars, Almond Joy and Mounds: “Sometimes you feel like a nut, sometimes you don’t.” Sometimes one feels like a candy bar with a nut, chocolate and coconut, and sometimes you just want the coconut and chocolate. Such matters of taste can quickly change. Clever, and the jingle was catchy.

But should one’s legal sexual status be as fluid as candy bar preference?

In Europe, the answer seems to be yes.

An article on the website I Am Expat says that a new German law (if approved by Parliament) will allow individuals to state their “sexual identification” on legal documents once a year. This bending of the law apparently stems from the “right to a self-determined life.”

When does this “right” begin or end? Are there any limits to these rights? For every right, there is a responsibility. What are the responsibilities of a “self-determined” life?

Maybe the Germans will instruct us.

What if I identify as Peter Pan? That is my determination of my life. Will I age or will I always be a child? If I think I can fly, do I need to contact the FAA and file a flight plan? What kind of aircraft am I?

Hmm… Since sex and gender are fluid concepts, is once a year really often enough? It would seem that daily or hourly changes are more appropriate. Otherwise, one might be trapped inside the wrong body for a year, and that seems overly harsh.

The article goes on to say this law simply gets Germany up to speed with Denmark, Switzerland and Belgium. What about the country I think most appropriate to copy, Ithinkistan? The idea that you really are what you think you are, and that this supplants DNA, hormones, sexual organs and what you previously thought you were, was first perfected in Ithinkistan — or at least I think so.

Is transgender ideology destructive? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

It has gone beyond demanding preferred pronouns. Now, legal documents that relate to gender, names and descriptions can be changed at will based on how you “feel” at least annually. How is this going to work in practice?

Let us suppose I forcibly penetrate a young girl. A description is put out by the police and I am arrested.

I should be able to claim I am a female if that is how I feel, and I would most assuredly feel that way facing prosecution. If I really am a female, I could not possibly have committed the crime of which I am accused. The crime was committed by a male, and I no longer think of myself as male, and therefore the law must recognize I am another person. The crime was committed by someone else.

Or let us suppose I want to compete on a girls’ athletic team. I can change my gender identity and get on the team, right? That is now accepted in the U.S. by the NCAA and prestigious Ivy League colleges.

If I claim I am a woman, can I get lower insurance premiums because women live longer and thus are entitled to a different actuarial table? The male swimmer for the University of Pennsylvania says he is a woman. How is his car insurance premium handled? Young women are not as reckless as males and often pay lower premiums.

What kind of havoc will gender-bending legal documents wreak on the law, science and society at large? And why should “self-determination” be limited to gender?

Can I “identify” as different ages and alter my birth certificate, as they now do with gender? If so, can I get Social Security at 22? Can I lower my age, become a minor, and thus have all my records sealed and get lesser penalties?

Can I get into medical school ahead of others because my new race is sought by recruitment boards seeking to fulfill their diversity and inclusion mandates?

It would seem quite logical that one can change race, age, height, weight, species, profession and perhaps even credit score. So, if arrested, you could claim both a different sex and a different species. That should throw the jury for a loop. If they don’t accept how you identify, they are clearly bigots of the worst sort.

We already have a case of someone identifying as another race, but that did not end too well for the former Seattle head of the NAACP. It seems the poor woman has had difficulty finding work.

Why are you panned if you choose a different race but celebrated if you choose a different gender, given the universal right to self-determination?

There used to be a concept regarding personal liberty that suggested, “You are free to swing your arms until it impacts my nose.” It means toleration of a broad swath of aberrant behaviors, as long as they are done privately and do not impact the law and harm the people who do not wish to participate in the given quirk, fetish or identification.

I really couldn’t care less what people do in the privacy of their homes. I feel sorry for their mental illness. But these gender activists are doing mischief with the law, trying to influence our children and culture, and hurting other people and their livelihoods. They can have you de-platformed and fired. They are harming us.

This is now impacting all of our “noses.”

Worse yet, medical professionals are either ambivalent or defending this nonsense. The idea that you are what you “feel” is nonsense and was not supported by any science until five minutes ago.

Sometimes you feel like a nut because that is precisely what you are.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.