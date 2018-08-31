Opinion: What Makes America Great Hangs in the Balance

Whatever is sacred about the United States of America is under daily attack by an ever-devolving Democratic Party.

Bedrock American principles such as life, liberty and free speech hang in a precarious balance. Free speech, however, teeters most prominently on the precipice as ideological conflicts rage to either abolish or uphold its centuries-old existence.

Put simply, leftists today want to control what you and I say, think and feel. They want to load and redefine words until their bully-pulpit dialogue is the only dialogue, and, of course, if you disagree, even politely, with their nonsensical rhetoric, you are branded as a “Nazi” or “racist.”

The former term is vomited so much by the left that it’s lost its meaning in modern parlance and is now actually degrading to those who died while under tyrannical oppression from rogue governments.

Nevertheless, offended, safe-space dwelling progressives cannot see beyond their petty egocentrism and make the basic correlation that their mostly pseudo identity-based gripes pale by comparison to the millions who were incinerated within hellish constructs such as Auschwitz.

Sorry, leftists — the guys in the MAGA hat or Chick-fil-A drive-thru aren’t evil incarnate. Nor is the mother or father who opposes homosexuality and abortion, or who champion border security and Christian values. To routinely suggest such as much is egregious.

It is this near-sightedness and gross misuse of language from indignant social justice warriors that has shredded the fabric of contemporary American dialogue.

Where liberals cry foul, demanding unopposed ownership of gender pronouns, what constitutes an assault rifle, or the evils of privilege, they miss the mark concerning the cornerstone of this land’s Bill of Rights.

America was built so we can freely engage with one another in open debate. Civilized discourse is a distinction which separates a free nation from a dictatorship. It is also a staple human right for which brave souls have risked life and limb.

Love it or not liberals, your heated demands for conservative silence is just plain hypocrisy.

Further, the violence your darling protest group, antifa, isn’t justified, it’s just garden variety criminal behavior, no matter how many CNN anchors or social media outlets ignore it or applaud it.

Patriots know what freedom is, and though faced with a dark, unrelenting left-wing speech hijacking furor, will not wilt.

The battle continues.

