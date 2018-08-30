SECTIONS
Media Watch Opinion Politics
Print

Opinion | Twitter May Kill Free Speech

Twitter Free Speech(Shutterstock.com)(Shutterstock.com)

By Liz Angarola
at 5:38pm
Print

Lawyer, National Review Online columnist and former baseball blogger Dan McLaughlin has delivered a striking warning about the future of free speech if current censorship trends continue on large social platforms.

TRENDING: Dana Loesch Drops Unexpected Fact Check on Martin O’Malley’s Anti-NRA Agenda

RELATED: Big Tech Craigslist Founder Presents $1 Million To Far Left Mother Jones to Fight ‘Fake News’

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Randy DeSoto

Lindsey Graham/Donald TrumpMark Reinstein/Shutterstock/ Oliver Contreras - Pool/Getty Images

Lindsey Graham Reveals Powerful Message Trump Gave Him After McCain Eulogy

Randy DeSoto

Candace OwensFox News / YouTube

Candace Owens Digs Up Old Obama Quote on Immigration That Goes Viral

Jack Davis

First lady Melania Trump during a tree-planting ceremony outside the White HouseCBS News screenshot

Down-to-Earth Melania Wows in Gorgeous Outfit, Then Does Garden Work Herself

Terry Ray

John McCainKrista Kennell/ Shutterstock

Opinion: What Do McCain’s Final Words Say About Him?

Chris Agee

Donald Trump and the CNN logoYouTube screenshot/WikiMedia

CNN Releases Official Statement Attacking Trump — ‘Make No Mistake, Mr. President’

Steven Beyer

Google

Biblical Mystery Solved: Archaeologists Unearth Site of Jesus’ First Miracle

Todd Windsor

Former acting ICE Director Tom Homan, left, had harsh words for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, right, on "Fox & Friends."

NY Governor Calls ICE Agents ‘Thugs,’ Gets Reality Check from Former ICE Director

Steven Beyer

Sec. of Defense James Mattis and North Korean leader Kim Jong UnDefense Dept. and NBC News screenshot

North Korea Sends Hostile Letter, Then Mattis Announces New War Games

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.