Opposing Parents Vent to Reporter in the Stands as Trans Volleyball Player Leads Team to Dominant Playoff Win

Now that we’ve passed peak wokeness, perhaps we can start admitting that the evidence is undeniable that boys win at girls sporting events because of the massive advantages of biology.

Of course, the idea should be self-evident. It wasn’t, in some quarters, which is why we’re still having this discussion. And in very progressive Ann Arbor, Michigan, the idea that wokeness ever peaked is considered a minor heresy.

Thus you have Skyline High School making the state girls volleyball tournament for the second straight year — and in dominant fashion.

The secret to its success? The team isn’t precisely all girls.

According to sports outlet OutKick, Skyline won a straight-sets victory over Saline High School on Thursday, making Skyline one of eight teams left in the Division I Michigan High School Athletic Association girls tournament.

However, parents for the Saline team were incensed during the 25-15, 25-18, 25-21 sweep, thanks to the fact that a female-identifying male athlete was on the Skyline team.

The controversy isn’t just that the girls team has a boy on it, although that’s certainly part of the problem.

From OutKick reporter Dan Zaksheske:

The MHSAA requires transgender athletes to have an approved waiver to compete in any organization-sponsored events, which include the district and regional tournaments. The organization said in September that it had not granted any waivers since last fall (waivers have to be approved every year), but has ignored multiple follow-up requests asking if one has since been granted.

As OutKick has reported throughout the fall season, Skyline appears to have attempted to hide its biological male player’s identity, with many parents of opposing teams expressing outrage when they discovered their teenage girls were competing against a male.

The individual in question, Zaksheske wrote, “dominated the first set with several massive kills, helping Skyline cruise to the first set win.”

As Zaksheske’s report noted, this wasn’t met with unmixed delight by the parents of Saline athletes.

“As you saw, it was actually a pretty even match when he wasn’t on the court,” one parent said after the match.

“I’ve never seen a girl jump that high,” another remarked, presumably in sarcasm.

And another parent kept putting his thumbs down every time the male athlete made a play.

That didn’t stop Skyline’s march to the Elite Eight in the tournament, however.

Ann Arbor Skyline, with a trans-identifying male, just punched its ticket to the “Elite 8” in the Michigan Division I high school state volleyball tournament, the highest level in the state. pic.twitter.com/iYGesJ1adb — Dan Zaksheske (@RealDanZak) November 14, 2025

As one parent put it, this is easily possible in “the People’s Republic of Ann Arbor.”

Skyline High School in the People’s Republic of Ann Arbor is about to win a statewide high school volleyball tournament because they have a boy on their team. Thank you, Dan and Outkick for covering this story respectfully, truthfully, and diligently! https://t.co/RvWhulLjhZ — Anna Hoffman (@shoesonplease) November 7, 2025

Zaksheske wrote that he’d been harassed for “doing my job” and that Skyline supporters were “practically encouraged by Skyline principal Casey Elmore” in this endeavor.

“Why wouldn’t they?” he wrote. “It’s clear their views on these subjects are rarely, if ever, challenged.”

That may change, given that the next match is closer to Trump territory in Michigan than this one was.

Most of the games the team has played thus far have been in and around Ann Arbor, home to the University of Michigan. Skyline’s next game will be in Kent County, much more moderate politically and in an area surrounded by conservatives, Zaksheske wrote.

That being said, this should be an issue that no longer divides anyone. We’ve seen the danger of gender ideology overtaking sanity, in everything from high school sports to the Olympics. We know, beyond doubt, that you cannot overcome differences of gender just with just a bit of woke prestidigitation.

If the rest of us can come to our senses over this, surely the People’s Republic of Ann Arbor can, eventually.

