After Opposing Vax Mandates, Canceled Actress Drea de Matteo Resorted to Adult Site to Make Ends Meet

Actress Drea de Matteo, who will forever be remembered for her prominent role on HBO’s “The Sopranos,” said she created an account on the subscription service OnlyFans after she was canceled by Hollywood for opposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

De Matteo — who played Adriana La Cerva, the girlfriend of mobster Christopher Moltisanti, on the acclaimed show — announced her arrival on the adult site last month.

“COME join the circus … won’t get censored here!” she said in a social media post.

The 51-year-old actress told Fox News in an interview published Thursday that she did so to make ends meet.

“I figured, ‘OK, so everybody’s in their underwear and being sexy on Instagram and I don’t do that, but I can do that and get paid for it.’ … I don’t know why I didn’t think of this sooner,” de Matteo said.

The former “Sopranos” star, who won an Emmy for best supporting actress in 2004, is charging subscribers $15 a month.

She said she has received a lot of negative feedback for joining OnlyFans, but that wouldn’t stop her from doing so to pay the bills.

De Matteo said in a post-COVID Hollywood, she wasn’t working “because my own industry thinks I’m, you know, a savage.”

“I guess you could say I was a bad girl because I did not follow the rules a couple of years ago,” she said. “So, I don’t want to be at the mercy of mandates or strike or anything like that ever again.”

The actress and mother of two added she was dropped by her agent for opposing vaccine mandates and that a lack of work saw her almost lose her home.

De Matteo said her family is not only supportive of her new venture but her 15-year-old daughter is helping her.

“My kids were the ones that were like, ‘Do it.’ [My daughter will] edit the pictures, too, because they want certain things that we haven’t been able to do,” she said.

Apparently, de Matteo isn’t receiving residuals from “The Sopranos.”

“I used to have a lot of money,” she told Fox News. “And then, all of a sudden, I went from being allowed to work to never being allowed to work again. I was never the kind of actor that took jobs just to stay in the business. I literally took jobs to feed my family.”

She concluded she has people to take care of — including her two children with musician Shooter Jennings, the son of country star Waylon Jennings — and that she doesn’t care what anyone thinks about her OnlyFans account.

It’s obviously an unexpected direction for people who have watched her throughout her career.

De Matteo is more than a “Sopranos” alum — she’s a gifted actress who had major roles on shows such as FX’s “Sons of Anarchy” and NBC’s “Shades of Blue.”

But the word “desperation” doesn’t even begin to cover offering up one’s body to anonymous perverts online.

Of course, her career shift is also a sad commentary on how quick Hollywood was to cast her aside for not following the industry and California’s zero-tolerance policy toward free thinking.

The actress refused a vaccine that she didn’t want and that does not work as advertised, and not one single studio executive has come out publicly to welcome her back to her career since her OnlyFans announcement. There was no one to speak out and tell her to come audition for a role.

The industry that let the monster that is Harvey Weinstein run rampant for years is irredeemable.

Meanwhile, de Matteo has been cast aside like trash for making the decision to put her own health ahead of her industry’s groupthink.

Sure, she made the decision to set up an account on an adult subscription site.

But she might very well be working at the moment if the entertainment industry weren’t filled with such vile people.

Hollywood is currently shut down because of the ongoing writer’s strike. It could never open again and America would be better off.

