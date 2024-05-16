The weak-kneed corporate drones who run the National Football League have thrown Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker under the bus for having the audacity to stand up for family values.

Butker delivered the commencement address at Benedictine College last week in Atchison, Kansas, and took down the far-left’s morally bankrupt ideas and agenda with couth.

Butker, 28 and a married Christian with two children, challenged radical gender ideology, defended family values, called out the hypocrite who is Present Joe Biden, and warned against the sins of “pride” when taking on the LGBT community.

When addressing the school’s Catholic graduating class, the three-time Super Bowl champion made statements that 10 years ago would have been accepted as so normal they would not have even been considered newsworthy.

His remarks predictably drew the ire of leftists on social media while a petition to have him kicked off the Chiefs is circuiting online.

No one expected the NFL to defend Butker.

Not a single serious person would have predicted Commissioner Roger Goodell would come out and say, “The NFL agrees with the kid” — which he did not.

The league could have just stayed quiet and lost no revenue. Instead, it issued the most pathetic response imaginable when addressing the blowback to Butker’s remarks on Thursday.

“Harrison Butker gave a speech in his personal capacity,” said NFL senior vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer Jonathan Beane in a statement to People magazine.

Beane concluded, “His views are not those of the NFL as an organization. The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger.”

The fact that the NFL — a league of criminals past and present — even has an executive on the payroll whose job title virtue signals its inclusivity commitment tells us all we need to know about the people running the organization.

The sport would be better off if people such as Beane were fired and the mostly-black NFL focused its efforts on promoting the game and not reminding us how diverse it is. We all get it.

But in the year of our Lord 2024, the statement and Beane’s continued employment are par for the course.

Butker essentially told students last week at Benedictine the following irrefutable facts:

It is acceptable for a man to work while his wife raises their children if both parties agree that such an arrangement works for them.

Abortion is murder, and women cannot become men while men cannot become women.

The president of the United States is a hypocrite for proclaiming to be Catholic while worshiping at the altar of the blood of the unborn.

Where were the lies told and just what was so controversial about any of those stated facts that required a response from the NFL during the offseason?

The cultural rot that has poisoned much of America’s youth spread to the NFL years ago.

But the league can’t stop reminding sports fans that it is ready at a moment’s notice to jump out and ensure it does not offend green-haired leftists and other reprobates — many of whom have likely never seen a football game.

