Outrageous Bills Aim to Jail ICE Officers Over Key Practice Used to Protect Their Families from Radical Leftists

Leave it to Democrats to push laws that endanger law enforcement — and protect lawbreakers.

Democratic legislators in four states, along with their party comrades in the U.S. Senate, have introduced bills to forbid Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers from wearing masks during operations to remove illegal immigrants, and to make them have their identification badges clearly visible, in an obvious effort to make them targets for leftist attacks.

And border czar Tom Homan knows exactly how dangerous that can be.

The man overseeing Trump’s national deportation effort told the New York Post’s Miranda Divine in June that he has been living apart from his wife because of the number of threats against his life he has received.

“She’s someplace else. I see her as much as I can, but the death threats against me and my family are outrageous,” Homan said, according to the newspaper.

The threats might be outrageous, but the fact that Democratic lawmakers at the state and federal levels are willing to act as accomplices to potentially violent actors is even worse.

The men and women of ICE are literally risking their lives in their duty to their country, and leftists in office — including the reprehensibly flamboyant Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Sen. Alex Padilla of California — are trying to repay them by making their jobs even more dangerous.

And Democrats being Democrats, they’re even proud of it.

In a news release published July 8, Padilla’s office described the bill as providing “oversight, transparency, and accountability” for agents working under the Trump administration.

Do you think President Trump's deportation program is succeeding? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“We must act to maintain trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve, and this legislation is a necessary step toward a more transparent, accountable, and safe immigration enforcement system,” Booker, a blowhard of rare proportions, said in the release.

Yeah? Tell that to the Border Patrol agents who’ve been ambushed by domestic terrorists unhappy to see immigration laws being enforced. Tell it to the ICE agents and ordinary police officers who’ve been fired on just for doing their lawful duty.

A video ICE posted to the social media platform X on June 30 makes it clear just how pervasive the danger is. ICE acting Director Todd Lyons details how ICE officers, and even the children of ICE officers, have been targeted by leftists publicizing their identities and locations with the clear idea of putting their lives in danger.

Encouraging gangs and others to rise against – or kill – ICE officers is a crime, and you will be prosecuted. “Is that the issue here, that were upset about the masks; or is anyone upset at the fact that ICE officers’ families were labeled terrorists?” —ICE Acting Director Todd… pic.twitter.com/gJ7cHlq8GZ — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) June 30, 2025

Democratic lawmakers know the danger that’s out there — they can read the news as well as anyone, and their voters are the ones creating it, anyway.

But that isn’t stopping them from trying to make it worse.

According to a Newsweek report, Democrats in five states — California, Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee — have introduced bills to ban masks during immigration enforcement actions, knowing that their chief effect will be to make ICE officers and their families vulnerable to the kind of mob violence that led President Donald Trump to send military force to Los Angeles to quiet things down.

And on Thursday, according to the Michigan news outlet MLive, a Michigan Democrat made his state the sixth where a similar bill has been proposed.

Fortunately, at the federal level, thanks to a Republican-controlled Senate and White House, the Democratic anti-masking bill has less than a snowball’s chance in hell of becoming law in the foreseeable future.

At the state level, things aren’t so safe — particularly in Democratic California, where Gov. Gavin Newsom is plotting his pandering path to victory in his party’s 2028 presidential primary.

But as Newsweek noted, even if California’s bill becomes law, it faces potentially lethal legal challenges “over whether a state can dictate how federal officers dress.”

The most important thing here isn’t about whether these bills become law, but what their proposals say about the political group behind them.

Democrats are deliberately putting in danger the men and women who enforce our nation’s laws, simply to pander to an underclass of lawbreakers and a fatuously sophomoric radical wing of leftist progressives. That’s a party that is proving itself unworthy of being close to political power in a United States that believes in liberty and law.

American voters demonstrated they understood that when they elected Donald Trump to the presidency in November 2024. With midterm elections already looming, they need to remember that in 2026.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.