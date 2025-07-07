Suspect in Border Patrol Ambush Identified - Strange Writing Found on His Car

The man who opened fire at a U.S. Border Patrol facility in Texas on Friday has been identified — and investigators said they discovered something bizarre written on his vehicle.

According to authorities, the words “Cordis Die” were scrawled on the side of the apparent shooter’s car. The phrase is a reference to a violent fictional group from the popular video game franchise “Call of Duty.”

The suspect, 27-year-old Ryan Luis Mosqueda, was killed at the scene after opening fire at the Border Patrol sector annex in McAllen, Texas, authorities said. The man had been reported missing hours earlier.

This morning an individual opened fire at the entrance of the United States Border Patrol sector annex in McAllen, Texas. Both Border Patrol agents and local police helped neutralize the shooter. Two officers and a Border Patrol employee were injured, including one shot in the… — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) July 7, 2025

Mosqueda carried a rifle and wore a utility vest during the attack, according to McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez.

Federal agents returned fire, fatally striking the gunman outside of the facility.

Rodriguez said law enforcement also recovered another rifle and more ammunition near the shooter.

Mosqueda’s motive remains unknown, though the FBI is leading the investigation. According to the Associated Press, he fired dozens of rounds at police before he was neutralized.

The attack left three individuals injured — two police officers and one Border Patrol employee.

One of the victims was shot in the knee, according to reporting from NewsNation correspondent Ali Bradley.

NEW: Two officers and a Border Patrol employee were hurt in McAllen, Texas after A 27y/o man opened fire at a U.S. Border Patrol facility, authorities said. Federal agents returned fire at Ryan Louis Mosqueda who had an assault rifle and was carrying a utility vest, McAllen… pic.twitter.com/Sgd6PXzv8G — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) July 7, 2025

The injuries may have been caused by shrapnel, but that has not been confirmed.

All three victims were hospitalized following the ambush.

“This morning an individual opened fire at the entrance of the United States Border Patrol sector annex in McAllen, Texas,” the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement obtained by Bradley.

“Both Border Patrol agents and local police helped neutralize the shooter.”

Investigators have not confirmed whether the phrase “Cordis Die” had any ideological significance or was simply a reference to the game.

According to “Call of Duty” lore, Cordis Die is a revolutionary faction that encourages global unrest and violence against Western powers.

No further information has been released about Mosqueda’s background or any possible ties to extreme groups or ideologies.

Officials have not disclosed the condition of any of the injured law enforcement officers.

