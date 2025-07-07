Share
A Border Patrol vehicle stops on a farm road on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, outside McAllen, Texas, near the U.S.-Mexico border.
A Border Patrol vehicle stops on a farm road on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, outside McAllen, Texas, near the U.S.-Mexico border. (Kirsten Luce - The Washington Post / Getty Images)

Suspect in Border Patrol Ambush Identified - Strange Writing Found on His Car

 By Johnathan Jones  July 7, 2025 at 3:11pm
The man who opened fire at a U.S. Border Patrol facility in Texas on Friday has been identified — and investigators said they discovered something bizarre written on his vehicle.

According to authorities, the words “Cordis Die” were scrawled on the side of the apparent shooter’s car. The phrase is a reference to a violent fictional group from the popular video game franchise “Call of Duty.”

The suspect, 27-year-old Ryan Luis Mosqueda, was killed at the scene after opening fire at the Border Patrol sector annex in McAllen, Texas, authorities said. The man had been reported missing hours earlier.

Mosqueda carried a rifle and wore a utility vest during the attack, according to McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez.

Federal agents returned fire, fatally striking the gunman outside of the facility.

Rodriguez said law enforcement also recovered another rifle and more ammunition near the shooter.

Mosqueda’s motive remains unknown, though the FBI is leading the investigation. According to the Associated Press, he fired dozens of rounds at police before he was neutralized.

The attack left three individuals injured — two police officers and one Border Patrol employee.

One of the victims was shot in the knee, according to reporting from NewsNation correspondent Ali Bradley.

The injuries may have been caused by shrapnel, but that has not been confirmed.

All three victims were hospitalized following the ambush.

“This morning an individual opened fire at the entrance of the United States Border Patrol sector annex in McAllen, Texas,” the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement obtained by Bradley.

“Both Border Patrol agents and local police helped neutralize the shooter.”

Investigators have not confirmed whether the phrase “Cordis Die” had any ideological significance or was simply a reference to the game.

According to “Call of Duty” lore, Cordis Die is a revolutionary faction that encourages global unrest and violence against Western powers.

No further information has been released about Mosqueda’s background or any possible ties to extreme groups or ideologies.

Officials have not disclosed the condition of any of the injured law enforcement officers.

Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




