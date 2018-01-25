‘Outrageous’: Nikki Haley Just Sent Palestinian President a Brutal Message

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley blasted Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday for indulging in “outrageous and discredited conspiracy theories” regarding Israel.

Delivering her remarks at a U.N. Security Council meeting, Haley slammed Abbas for a speech he gave earlier this month, in which the Palestinian leader strongly criticized both Israel and the United States.

In that speech, Abbas said he did not want the U.S. to lead peace talks between Israel and Palestine. He also called the peace plan that the Trump administration is currently working on a “slap in the face,” Fox News reported.

But Abbas wasn’t done. In his two-hour-long address, he referenced events from centuries ago in an attempt to indicate that the Jewish state is nothing more than a “colonial enterprise that has nothing to do with Jewishness.”

“The Jews were used as a tool under the concept of the promised land — call if whatever you want. Everything has been made up,” he added, according to The New York Times.

Haley was having none of it. Responding to Abbas’ “outrageous and discredited” ideas, she suggested that he does not have “courage” or “will” to seek a lasting peace.

“He rejected any American role in peace talks. He insulted the American president. He called for suspending recognition of Israel,” Haley said.

“He invoked an ugly and fictional past, reaching back to the 17th century to paint Israel as a colonialist project engineered by European powers.”

“A speech that indulges in outrageous and discredited conspiracy theories is not the speech of a person with the courage and will to seek real peace.”

Haley also contrasted Abbas to former Egyptian President Anwar Sadat, who traveled to Israel in 1977 — a visit that eventually helped facilitate peace between Egypt and Israel.

The U.N. ambassador referred to Sadat as someone who was “willing to step forward, acknowledge hard truths and make compromises.”

“Where is the Palestinian Anwar Sadat?” she asked.

While emphasizing that the U.S. is “eager” for a peace deal to be reached between Israel and Palestine, she warned that America “will not chase after a Palestinian leadership that lacks what’s needed to achieve peace.”

Haley’s remarks on Israel came the same day President Donald Trump said the U.S. might withhold aid for Palestine unless they “sit down and negotiate peace.”

“When they disrespected us a week ago by not allowing our great vice president to see them and we give them hundreds of millions of dollars in aid and support — tremendous numbers, numbers that nobody understands — that money is on the table,” Trump said from Davos, Switzerland, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by his side.

“And that money’s not going to them unless they sit down and negotiate peace.”

