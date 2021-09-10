Path 27
Lifestyle

Owner Arrested After Dog Is Left to Die in Cruelest Circumstances

 By Amanda Thomason  September 10, 2021 at 11:45am
Path 27

Last month, a man in Revere, Massachusetts, decided he no longer wanted his dog, a pit bull mix named Killer.

Instead of taking him to a shelter or finding him a new home, though, he allegedly walked the dog to the beach, tied him up in an area that would be submerged at high tide, and walked away.

Police got a call about Killer shortly after noon on Aug. 29, and Carlo Mastromattei with the Massachusetts State Police responded to the tip.

He arrived at the beach to find the dog chained to a piece of exposed rebar.



Trending:
Watch: Biden's Trip to New Jersey Blows Up in His Face When Protesters Have Special Greeting for Him

“The approximately 50-pound dog had a thick metal chain around his neck with a heavy rock attached to it, preventing the dog from escaping,” the Massachusetts State Police posted on Facebook.

“The dog was left in a secluded portion of the beach close to the waterline, chained to the piece of rebar exposed at the bottom of the walkway where it meets the sand at the high tide line.

“During certain parts of the day this portion of the beach is completely submerged, with the tide rising as high as street level, past the point where the dog was chained.

“The dog was at risk [of] drowning in a couple of hours if he hadn’t been found.”

Killer was taken to a kennel. The next day, Mastromattei returned to the scene with fellow state trooper Pasquale Zollo.

They were able to obtain four surveillance videos of the area, all showing a man leading a dog to the beach with a chain.

On Friday, the suspect was identified as 27-year-old Elias Pacheco-Osario, who eventually admitted to abandoning Killer on the beach after “he had decided he could not keep the dog any longer.”



Pacheco-Osario “was taken into custody by Troopers on Friday following a diligent investigation led by Trooper Carlo Mastromattei and assisted by several other Troopers and Revere Police Officers,” the state police’s post continued.

Related:
After Heroically Rescuing Owner, Dog Gets Huge Award from Nation

“Trooper Mastromattei worked on the investigation while working his shift … and also while on his own time over the course of several days.”

Pacheco-Osario posted $340 bail but faces charges of animal cruelty.

Regardless of Pacheco-Osario’s legal fate, Killer is in better hands and will hopefully find a home with someone who will treat him with the love and care he deserves.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Path 27
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




loading
Owner Arrested After Dog Is Left to Die in Cruelest Circumstances
After Heroically Rescuing Owner, Dog Gets Huge Award from Nation
Watch: Police Officer Comes to the Rescue of Elderly Woman Caught in Raging Flood
Mother and Son Reunited After 33 Years Thanks to DNA Analysis
Watch: Good Samaritans Pull Elderly Couple from Wreck as Flames Consume Vehicle
See more...

Conversation