Lifestyle News
Owner Leaves 8-Year-Old Border Collie $5 Million in Will

By Amanda Thomason
Published February 18, 2021 at 11:46am
There are spoiled dogs, and then there are Lulu-level spoiled dogs. Plenty of owners can boast that they treat their pups like their children — and many have the toys and outfits to prove it — but very few are sitting on an inheritance like Lulu is.

Lulu, who is listed as a border collie, is an 8-year-old dog whose owner cared for her very deeply.

Bill Dorris of Nashville, Tennessee, was a single businessman who was very successful and had investments and real estate holdings, according to WTVF-TV.

The 84-year-old was constantly traveling, so found a safe haven for his pooch with his friend Martha Burton, who has become Lulu’s caretaker.

“Well, he’s always left the dog for me to take care of,” she said.

She’s a good guard dog, alerting Burton to anyone who comes onto the property. During an interview where Lulu stood in front of the crew, Burton explained that the dog always gets between her and people she didn’t trust.

Though Lulu may be curt with strangers, a video shows her lolling on the couch beside Burton to get scratches. Clearly, the two have a special bond.

“Yes, she’s … she’s a good girl,” Burton said.

Late last year, Dorris passed away. Burton wasn’t aware of his financial success but knew that Lulu had always been provided for.

The will came as quite a surprise, as it left Lulu a surprising amount of cash.

“$5,000,000 will be transferred to a trust to be formed upon my death for the care of my border collie Lulu,” his will stated.

“This trust is to provide for all the needs of Lulu. The dog will remain in possession of Martha Burton.”

“Oh yes,” Burton said. “He loved the dog.”

“I don’t really know what to think about it, tell you the truth. He just loved the dog.”

While there’s no word on what will happen to the money left over when the dog eventually passes away, until she does, a conservator will reimburse Burton for (reasonable) monthly costs.

And how does Burton feel about spending all that money on a dog?

“Well,” she said, “I’d like to try.”

