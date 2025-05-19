Palm Springs Fertility Clinic Bombing Suspect Identified - He Left Behind a Twisted Anti-Christian Manifesto

The suspect in Saturday’s bombing of a California fertility clinic left behind a manifesto containing anti-Christian views after he was killed in the explosion.

Guy Edward Bartkus, 25, of Twentynine Palms, California, was killed in the massive explosion when a car filled with explosives detonated outside of the American Reproductive Centers, a local IVF clinic, according to FBI Assistant Director Akil Davis of the Los Angeles Field Office.

“The subject had nihilistic ideations and this was a targeted attack,” Davis said during a media briefing, according to CBS News.”We believe he was attempting to livestream it.”

“Make no mistake, this is an intentional act of terrorism,” Davis said.

In his writings online, Davis expressed what the Palm Springs Desert Sun called “pro-mortalist’ ideologies, which argue that life should be ended as soon as possible because it only results in suffering and death, and ‘anti-natalism,’ the belief that having children is unethical because it only exposes more people to future suffering and death.”

The man who died bombing the fertility clinic in Palm Springs, Calif. allegedly did it as an act of war against the pro-life and pro-natalist movement. A manifesto allegedly written by the man was posted online before the bombing. It has some similarities to the rantings of the… pic.twitter.com/30FaRJdoS0 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) May 18, 2025

“A manifesto allegedly written by the man was posted online before the bombing. It has some similarities to the rantings of the far-left, who also hate Christianity and view being pro-life as fascist,” journalist Andy Ngo posted on X.

Bartkus wrote online that the death of a woman named Sophie helped lead to the bombing, according to the Desert Sun.

“Recently my best friend Sophie killed herself (she got the guy she was living with to shoot her while she was sleeping, her preferred method),” Bartkus wrote.

On April 20, Sophie Tinney, 27, in Fox Island, Washington, was shot to death. Her boyfriend, Lars Eugene Nelson, has been charged with second-degree murder.

“I don’t think I really knew how much it was going to affect me,” Bartkus wrote under a heading that read, “What finally put you over the edge?”

Bartkus said on his website that he and Tinney were both anti-sex, opposed to men, what he called “VegAntinatalist,” meaning vegan and against having children, (vegan and against procreation), and against suffering.

Guy Edward Bartkus, 25, of Palm Springs, has been formally identified as the pro-abortion/anti-natal suicide bomber. Bartkus was extremely active on @Reddit, like other recent violent extremist suspects. He posted regularly on the r/antinatalism subreddit. A purported online… pic.twitter.com/jlOXIN4MfJ — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) May 18, 2025

Richard Bartkus, Guy’s father, said he had little contact with his son since a divorce from Guy’s mother 10 years ago.

“Guy had a good heart. He always looked out for people, especially children. I don’t know what snapped,” he said, relating a story that when Guy was 8, he started a fire that led to the loss of an adjacent shed and his family’s house.

CBS law enforcement analyst Richard Esposito said the IED used in the bombing, which extensively damaged the fertility clinic “does require some planning and some skill to build.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.