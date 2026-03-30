Pam Bondi Announces the DOJ Is Suing Tim Walz's Minnesota

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Monday that the Department of Justice is suing Democratic Gov. Tim Walz’s Minnesota over the state’s refusal to comply with regulations keeping boys out of girls’ sports.

“Today @TheJusticeDept sued the state of Minnesota for allowing boys to play in girls’ sports and use girls’ locker rooms,” she wrote on the social media site X.

In a Department of Justice news release, Bondi said, “The Trump Administration does not tolerate flawed state policies that ignore biological reality and unfairly undermine girls on the playing field.”

Bondi said she will be working with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. and Education Secretary Linda McMahon while the issue is being litigated.

“This DOJ acknowledges biological reality and we refuse to let high school girls be subjected to this treatment,” she added. “It’s not only unfair — it’s deeply inappropriate and dangerous. Proud to partner with @SecKennedy and @EdSecMcMahon on this important litigation.”

Today @TheJusticeDept sued the state of Minnesota for allowing boys to play in girls’ sports and use girls’ locker rooms. This DOJ acknowledges biological reality and we refuse to let high school girls be subjected to this treatment. It’s not only unfair — it’s deeply… — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) March 30, 2026

This isn’t the only major issue facing Waltz at the moment.

He and other high-ranking Democrats in Minnesota’s government have become the target of a federal fraud investigation regarding fake Somali day care centers, Medicare fraud schemes, and more.

The White House’s nationwide fraud task force, headed by Vice President J.D. Vance, estimated that billions of dollars in taxpayer funds have already been stolen or misused in such scams.

President Donald Trump’s executive order establishing the task force proclaimed, “The staggering fraud and waste in Minnesota alone is a case in point. Federal prosecutors in the State estimate that Medicaid fraud in recent years could total in the billions.”

“Nearly 9 percent of the roughly $866 million spent on food stamps in Minnesota each year is estimated to be spent in error,” the order explained.

Walz and state Attorney General Keith Ellison were recently called to testify before Congress about state fraud issues.

Republican House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, who also hails from Minnesota, said if any of the fraud allegations are proven to be true, Ellison belongs in jail.

“Mr. Ellison, my concern is that you actively obstructed this investigation in exchange for campaign donations — a quid pro quo. If these concerns are proven to be true, you should be disbarred, and you should go to jail,” Emmer said.

During the same congressional hearing, GOP Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio accused Walz of blatantly lying about restarting payments in the “Feeding Our Future” case.

“Why didn’t you just tell the truth about the ‘Feeding Our Future’ program?” he asked. “This program, in my understanding, received $3 million the first year, [and] within a couple years was getting $200 million of taxpayer money. Whistleblowers raised concerns, as the chairman said. Auditors raised concerns. Everybody raised concerns.”

Walz responded, “My understanding was the agency believed that the court had required them to make those payments.”

Jordan read a statement from the state’s judicial branch website, which said the courts “never ordered the Department of Education to resume payments to FOF in April 2021, or at any other time.”

Walz claimed it “simply” came down to a “misinterpretation,” but Jordan disagreed.

“Somebody’s lying!” Jordan concluded. “Somebody’s lying.”

The Ohio Republican suggested the governor turned a blind eye to billions of dollars in fraud because he feared “political backlash” from the Somali community in Minnesota.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.