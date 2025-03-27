The arrest of a major MS-13 gang leader Thursday illustrates how the Trump administration is making America safer, according to Attorney General Pam Bondi.

The 24-year-old suspect, identified as Henrry Josue Villatoro Santos, was arrested during a Thursday raid in Woodbridge, Virginia, which is south of Washington, D.C., according to Fox News.

The operation involved the FBI, Prince William County Police Department, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and the Virginia State Police.

Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel were at the scene in a command post as the arrest was made.

“America is safer today because of one of the top domestic terrorists in MS-13, he is off the streets,” Bondi said, according to ABC.

“This guy was living in a neighborhood right around you. No longer. Thanks to the great men and women of law enforcement, this task force that we have created is remarkable, using incredible technology that we will not discuss, to catch and apprehend these horrible, violent, worst of the worst criminals,” she said.

“This is what happens when you let good cops be cops,” Patel said, according to the New York Post.

“It’s an honor to work alongside the tough and fearless leadership of Attorney General Pam Bondi, CPB, and Governor Youngkin,” Patel said, referring to Republican Virginina Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

“The arrest of an MS-13 leader this morning is a critical victory for law enforcement and a strong message to violent gangs: your days of terrorizing our communities are numbered,” he said.

Erik Siebert, interim U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, said the operation that led to the arrest began March 3.

“In less than a month, we have arrested 340 suspects,” he said. “To the criminals, all I have to say is, ‘we’re coming.’”

Youngkin used the arrest to say that sanctuary communities are “absolutely unacceptable.”

“Look who’s in your community. Look who’s living around the corner from citizens that are going to work, trying to build their lives in a place that’s the best place in America to live and work and raise a family,” the governor said.

“And yet, we have one of the top three operatives from the most dangerous gang in America, in the world, living around the corner — and you sanctuary cities want to give refuge to them,” he said.

“Listen, it’s time for us to recognize that Virginia is not a sanctuary state. We are working to get the bad guys out of here, and if you are a local jurisdiction and not helping us and not cooperating with us, you are working against the safety of all of those men and women that call your jurisdiction home,” he said.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the arrest was “what happens when you have competent federal leadership at the top,” according to Fox News.

She noted that many who whine about President Donald Trump’s policies are now safer because of them.

“This took place 30 miles outside of Washington, D.C., where you have politicians and mainstream media journalists who live in this city and who have railed against the president and his crackdown on illegal immigration and on violent crime,” she said.

“They should be grateful that monsters like this are no longer going to be living in their communities. Not only are we taking action on the ground, we are sending a strong message with these visuals to the rest of the world.”

