Panelist on Don Lemon's Own Network Roasts Him for His Nikki Haley Past Her Prime Attack

Don Lemon was roasted on his own network Friday night by a panelist on Bill Maher’s “Overtime” segment over sexist comments he made last week.

Lemon has had a rough few days and has been absent from his low-rated morning show since he labeled all women 50 and over past their “prime.”

The fallen network primetime star attacked GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley last Thursday and cited Google as a source.

“Nikki Haley isn’t in her prime. Sorry. When a woman is considered to be in her prime — in her 20s and 30s and maybe 40s,” he said.

The comments reportedly roiled his female co-anchors Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins.

Lemon issued a public apology and, according to The New York Post, apologized to his CNN colleagues in a company-wide call about his apparent disdain for women.

On Friday morning, Lemon was absent from “CNN This Morning” as Collins unceremoniously announced, “Don has the day off.”

He might or might not return to the historically low-rated show, and he was missing in action again on Monday.

But hours after Lemon’s first day away from the network, ABC News commentator Sarah Isgur joined Maher during a segment that aired on CNN and she roasted him.

MSNBC’s Ari Melber reminded Maher’s audience during the segment that the Constitution clearly states anyone over the age of 35 can run for president.

According to Melber, whose nightly show dedicates most of its airtime to bashing Republicans, former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden are both viable contenders.

But in response to the left-wing host’s Constitutional age requirements for the White House, Isgur took an opportunity to take a shot at Lemon.

“As Don Lemon told us on CNN, women actually can’t run for president because he said we’re past our prime once we get to our forties,” she said.

The comment was met with laughter by the other panelists, including actor Christoph Waltz.

Isgur continued, “But since you have to be 35 to run, it’s like this really tight window between 35 and 40.”

Maher did not seem particularly interested in taking on Lemon’s comments, so the conversation quickly pivoted in another direction.

Isgur’s comments during “Overtime” show us how far from his own prime Don Lemon actually is.

The 56-year-old went from sitting on a primetime perch — to being relegated to mornings — to being trashed in his old time slot and on his own network in a matter of months.

Lemon’s apparent downfall is happening in slow-motion and is more entertaining than any show he has ever hosted.

