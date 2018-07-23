SECTIONS
Papa John’s Adopting ‘Poison Pill’ To Keep Disgraced Founder Out of Power

Papa Johns Poison PillAP Photo/Timothy D. EasleyFILE - This July 17, 2018, file photo, shows the corporate headquarters of Papa John's pizza located on their campus, in Louisville, Ky. Papa John’s is adopting a shareholder rights plan as it looks to safeguard against its disgraced founder possibly attempting to take control of the pizza chain. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)

By The Western Journal
July 23, 2018 at 3:53am
Papa John’s is attempting to ward off its disgraced founder by adopting a poison-pill plan.

The company is struggling to distance itself from John Schnatter, who resigned as chairman this month after his use of a racial slur during a media training session was revealed.

This isn’t the first time Schnatter has found himself in hot water.

He also stepped down late last year as CEO after becoming enmeshed in the national anthem issue involving NFL players, saying it was hurting pizza sales.

Schnatter, who later said his resignation was a mistake, is still the pizza chain’s biggest shareholder. He founded the company in 1984.

Papa John’s, based in Louisville, Kentucky, said late Sunday it will put its shareholder rights plan in place for a year.

The plan would be activated if anyone acquires 15 percent or more of the company’s outstanding shares without board approval.

That would effectively prevent Schnatter, who holds 30 percent of all outstanding stock, from gaining a controlling stake in the company.

The company said the plan won’t keep its board from considering any offer that is fair and in the best interest of shareholders.

Papa John’s International Inc. has started scrubbing Schnatter’s image from its marketing materials.

It has also said it’s evaluating all of its ties with him.

Right now, Schnatter still serves as a board member.

It’s holding off Schnatter as it struggles to reinvigorate the brand.

Shares of Papa John’s International Inc. are down more than 30 percent over the past year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

