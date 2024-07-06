Parkinson's Disease Expert Confirmed at White House, Campaign Rushes to Avert Political Disaster

Months before post-debate analysis led medical experts to question if President Joe Biden had Parkinson’s disease, an expert in the disease met with Biden’s doctor, according to a new report.

After Biden’s disastrous June 27 debate against former President Donald Trump, Professor Robert Howard, an expert in old age psychiatry at University College London, said Biden’s “fluctuations and dips in attention are a key symptom of Parkinson’s,” according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas, a former White House doctor, noted, “There is a condition. I don’t know what it is. I am not going to give him a diagnosis. It is more than just age. It is some type of cognitive disease. I don’t know if it’s Parkinson’s or Alzheimer’s,” according to the New York Post.

Those and other suggestions and rumors that Parkinson’s may be in play were revealed and confirmed by White House visitor logs, according to the New York Post.

Dr. Kevin Cannard, a Parkinson’s expert at Walter Reed Medical Center, met with Dr. Kevin O’Connor and two other people at the White House clinic on Jan. 17, the records showed.

Dr. John E. Atwood, a cardiologist at Walter Reed, and another as-yet-unidentified individual were in the meeting.

Jackson said because O’Connor’s main role is to serve as Biden’s doctor, “It’s highly likely they were talking about Biden.”

“He should only be [regularly] treating the president and the first family,” Jackson said. “I believe he and Jill Biden have led the cover up. Kevin O’Connor is like a son to Jill Biden — she loves him. It’s crazy.”

Howard said Biden’s facial appearance and gait were also symptoms that could indicate the presence of Parkinson’s disease.

“I am not saying its Parkinson’s disease. I am just pointing out that there are features to him that are consistent with Parkinson’s disease,” he said.

Republican Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas, a physician, said buzz about Biden having Parkinson’s is not new.

Many medical people have “suspected for several years that the president might be suffering from Parkinson’s disease,” he said.

“Sadly, over 500,000 Americans are afflicted by this progressive neurological condition. If the president of the United States is among them, the American people deserve to know before voting in November,” he said.

“A wide variety of specialists from the Walter Reed system visit the White House complex to treat thousands of military personnel who work on the grounds,” a White House representative said in response to questions from the Post.

