Parkland Survivor Leaves Media, Dems Scrambling With Official Statement On NRA

One Parkland student’s message was misinterpreted, so many were surprised when he clarified that he respects some of the members of the National Rifle Association.

David Hogg is one of the many students who has spoken out about gun laws after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last week, Townhall reported.

When Hogg and other students went to the Florida State Capitol, he surprised the media by clarifying his argument on the NRA.

“I’m going to make something clear here,” he told Fox News’ Harris Faulkner. “We’re calling out the NRA a lot and 99.9 percent of the people that are in the NRA are responsible, safe gun owners and I respect them for that, joining an organization that wants to support safe gun ownership is excellent.”

“What we’re arguing against here is the people that are at the top,” he explained, “that are at the oligarchy that are owning this country and not letting the citizens’ voices being heard and I think that’s what we as Americans, not as Democrats and Republicans, that’s what we as Americans need to channel all of our anger and passion into and that’s these corrupt politicians and changing that.”

Hogg concluded with a call to action for people voting in the midterms. “I don’t care if you’re a Democrat or Republican so long as you support somebody that wants some form and some step in some sort of direction where we’re trying to save kids’ lives, what can be more nonpartisan than that?”

The evening after the shooting, Hogg biked to campus in order to shoot B-roll on his camera when he noticed news cameras were still there filming his school.

“I knew I wanted to talk on the news and make sure there was advocacy, especially with so many people from the (National Rifle Association) and different gun-toting Americans who watch Fox News,” Hogg told Vox. “I went on the day (of the shooting), and said, ‘There cannot be another mass shooting.'”

During the shooting, the student journalist used his cellphone to record his classmates as they were hiding from the shooter.

On Fox News that night he said, “This is something that people need to look at and realize that there is a serious issue in this country that we all need to face. It’s an issue that affects each and every one of us. And if you think it doesn’t, believe me, it will, especially if we don’t take action to step up. Like going to your congressman and asking for help and things like that.”

The high school senior has since been accused of being an actor for anti-gun campaigners and even being coached by his father who is a former FBI agent.

“I’m not a crisis actor,” Hogg told CNN‘s Anderson Cooper. “I’m someone who had to witness this and live through this and I continue to be having to do that.”

Sen. Marco Rubio came to Hogg’s defense as the rumors started circulating.

Claiming some of the students on tv after #Parkland are actors is the work of a disgusting group of idiots with no sense of decency — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 20, 2018

Hogg told CNN that he doesn’t “want to take a constitutional right away from American citizens,” and people should be able to own guns if they are mentally stable.

“We have a right to live just as we have a right to bear arms.”

