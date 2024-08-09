Shocking video showed a plane literally falling out of the sky in a disaster that is now the subject of frantic rescue and recovery efforts.

The plane, an ATR-72 flown by Voepass Linhas Aereas, fell over the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo on Friday.

The aircraft was on a scheduled flight from the state of Parana when disaster struck.

Voepass said flight 2283 had 58 passengers aboard, as well as four crewmembers.

ATR, the plane’s manufacturer, said this line of planes can seat up to 78 people.

Video taken by shocked bystanders showed the plane falling in an unusual belly-down spiral.

BREAKING: Voepass Flight 2283, a large passenger plane, crashes in Vinhedo, Brazil pic.twitter.com/wmpJLVYbB3 — BNO News (@BNONews) August 9, 2024

Those closer to the disaster caught the incident from a different angle, showing the uncontrolled fall in more detail.

Outro ângulo da queda, imagens impressionantes pic.twitter.com/pBiIF4VAFS — AEROIN (@aero_in) August 9, 2024

Video of the crash site showed the fiery and twisted wreckage moments after impact, much of it still aflame as people gathered around. No first responders could be seen, and no sirens of emergency vehicles could be heard.

Imagens mostram o local da queda pic.twitter.com/xm2dgcI3zw — AEROIN (@aero_in) August 9, 2024

“Voepass has taken all measures to support those involved,” the airline said in a Facebook post. “There is still no confirmation of how the accident occurred or the current situation of the people on board.”

Although the scale of the disaster is not yet realized, the crash is a somber moment for the country.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, in the middle of an event, addressed the accident and called for a moment of silence.

“Very sad news,” Lula posted on X. “All my solidarity to the families and friends of the victims.”

Uma notícia muito triste. Toda minha solidariedade aos familiares e amigos das vítimas. pic.twitter.com/eb47itDbe8 — Lula (@LulaOficial) August 9, 2024

Authorities may find the cause of this crash after an investigation, but for now the details of the disaster are few.

Portuguese-language aviation new site Aeroin reported, preliminary radar data showed the plane descended at 13,000 feet per minute prior to hitting the ground.

