Standout Athlete and Multiple Family Members Killed in New York Plane Crash

A tragic plane crash in upstate New York has claimed the lives of former MIT soccer player Karenna Groff and several family members. The incident occurred on Saturday in Copake, near the Massachusetts border.

Groff, a standout athlete, was named the 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year. She was a biomedical engineering student and a former All-American soccer player at MIT, according to ESPN.

The Associated Press reported that the twin-engine Mitsubishi MU-2B went down shortly after noon in a muddy field. All six people on board perished in the crash, according to authorities.

Among the victims were Groff’s parents, Dr. Michael Groff, a distinguished neurosurgeon, and Dr. Joy Saini, a urogynecologist.

Also killed were her brother, Jared Groff, Jared’s girlfriend, Alexia Couyutas Duarte, and Karenna’s boyfriend, James Santoro.

The family was traveling for a birthday celebration and Passover holiday in the Catskills. They had departed from Westchester County Airport, heading to Columbia County Airport.

“Their suffering is over. Ours has just begun.” Father of recent MIT grad John Santoro says son & girlfriend Karenna Groff, also a recent MIT grad, killed in private plane crash in upstate New York. Groff’s parents, doctors from Weston, also killed in crash #Boston25 pic.twitter.com/FqCe0kdtGA — Drew Karedes (@DrewKaredes) April 14, 2025

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash. They reported that the pilot, believed to be Dr. Michael Groff, was an experienced aviator.

Investigators provided initial findings at a Sunday briefing.

“The aircraft was intact and crashed at a high rate of descent into the ground,” NTSB official Todd Inman said, according to AP.

The pilot had radioed air traffic control at Columbia County Airport. He reported missing the initial approach and requested a new approach plan before the crash, according to ESPN.

Air traffic controllers attempted to relay a low-altitude alert three times. They received no response or distress call from the pilot, the NTSB said.

The plane was flying under instrument flight rules, not visual flight rules. The AP noted that it was unclear whether weather-related visibility issues contributed to the crash.

Groff played five seasons at MIT, appearing in 94 games, according to the Bleacher Report. Groff scored 50 goals and had 28 assists, earning first-team honors in her conference three times.

After graduating, Groff pursued medical school at NYU. Santoro worked as an investment associate at a hedge fund in Connecticut.

John Santoro, James’ father, spoke about the loss.

“They were a wonderful family,” he told the AP, reflecting on the Groffs’ close-knit bond.

“The world lost a lot of very good people,” Santoro added, noting the family’s potential for future contributions.

The plane had an upgraded cockpit certified to FAA standards.

Investigators expect to be at the crash site for about a week, with a full report in 12 to 24 months.

