Pathetic: CNN Rushes to Run Cover for South Africa After Trump Exposes Anti-White Footage

It’s as predictable as it is pathetic.

President Donald Trump — as he often does — made a very good point, and the establishment media shills want to do anything but give him his credit.

No, instead, they push up their glasses, take a puff of their inhaler, and go “ACKSHUALLY …”

The latest example of this came from CNN (shocker, I know), which apparently took issue with Trump taking issue with the horrific slaughter of white farmers in South Africa.

On Wednesday, Trump welcomed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to the Oval Office to discuss that very issue — including a presentation chronicling that aforementioned slaughter.

It was a harrowing video (you could quite literally see Ramaphosa’s smirk melt away with each subsequent claim in the video) that also touched on the topic of “Dubul’ Ibhunu,” a chant that directly translates to “kill the Boer.”

WATCH: @POTUS shows South African President Cyril Ramaphosa a video compilation of what’s taking place against white farmers in South Africa pic.twitter.com/80rQqiT2qi — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 21, 2025

Most interpret the phrase, which has anti-Apartheid roots, as a slogan about killing Afrikaans.

Given the literal translation of the phrase, it should be pretty cut-and-dry and easy to condemn.

No matter your thoughts on the admittedly complicated geo-politics of South Africa, it should be pretty easy to agree that any chant that directly translates to the killing of anyone is an objectively bad thing.

Oh, but not according to CNN and the voices it chooses to platform.

The network’s international correspondent Larry Madowo took to CNN airwaves shortly after that White House meeting to say that Trump’s video was misleading because “kill the Boer” is just part of a song.

“What [far-left South African leader] Julius Malema was singing, ‘Kill the Boer, kill the farmer,’ was an anti-Apartheid song from the struggle against white minority rule in South Africa,” Madowo said. “They have explained that this is not a literal call to attack and kill the farmer because the historical relation of that.”

He added that “kill the Boer” was being “weaponized” by groups, including “the MAGA right in the United States” to “misrepresent what’s going on” in South Africa.

CNN: The video of a South African political leader calling for kiIIling white farmers doesn’t mean he’s calling for kiIIing white farmers. pic.twitter.com/FAZnFuCDdL — Jessica 🇺🇸 (@RealJessica05) May 21, 2025

Madowo also alleged that all of this needed “historical context,” according to another viral clip of his monologue.

A South African journalist appeared on CNN today, saying South African political leaders calling for the killing of white Afrikaners would “potentially appear to be more literal” for people lacking “historical context”. pic.twitter.com/89PggaIxKo — DeVory Darkins (@devorydarkins) May 21, 2025

Is this really the hill that CNN wants to die on? Seriously?

A phrase that almost literally translates to “kill white folk” needs “context” or something, according to these talking heads on CNN.

Should Trump be addressing the situation in South Africa? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

I can assure you that a German slogan that literally translated to “kill black people,” historic song or not, would never get this sort of benefit of the doubt.

Both of those phrases are so insane and offensive (even to me, a person who is neither black nor white), it almost defies all logic.

But only one of those phrases is real and being used in cultural discourse — and actively getting defended by the establishment media shills that would probably badger Trump regarding that Qatari jet during an announcement about the cure for cancer.

Not that this writer is in the business of giving free advice to the left, but CNN and the rest of the liberal media mouthpieces really need to pick their battles better.

Calling for the death of anyone based on race is wrong.

And it’s wildly pathetic that that even needs to be said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.