Share
News
Russian rockets launch against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region are seen at dawn in Kharkiv, Ukraine, early Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Vadim Belikov / Associated Press)
Russian rockets launch against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region are seen at dawn in Kharkiv, Ukraine, early Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Vadim Belikov / Associated Press)

'Peculiar' Russian Rocket Found Near Ukrainian Warzone - This Wasn't Meant to Explode

 By The Associated Press  May 19, 2023 at 7:11am
Share

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — An aide to Polish President Andrzej Duda said Friday that the object that entered Poland’s airspace last year and was found in April was a Russian-made rocket.

The aide, Pawel Szrot, said on Radio RMF FM that the nose of the rocket had been found and that it’s “peculiar” because it’s made of concrete. It’s being examined by experts.

Szrot said it was “Russian technology” and most probably intended to give weight to the nose and allow the projectile to try to confuse Ukraine’s air defense systems in trying to repel Russian attacks.

The nose of the rocket contained no explosives, Szrot said.

Poland’s defense officials had been facing questions about an object that crash-landed on Polish territory in December and whose parts were found by a civilian in the woods near the city of Bydgoszcz in April.

Trending:
Zelenskyy Gives Highly Repulsive 'Gift' to Pope Francis - This Should Offend Every Christian

The matter of air security while there is a war in neighboring Ukraine became especially sensitive in Poland after two Polish men were killed when a missile landed in eastern Poland in November. Western officials said they believed a Ukrainian air defense missile went astray as Ukraine tried to repel a large-scale attack by Russia.

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




'Peculiar' Russian Rocket Found Near Ukrainian Warzone - This Wasn't Meant to Explode
Harrison Ford Announces End of Iconic Character: 'I Need to Sit Down and Rest a Little Bit'
Doctor Convicted of Threatening Woman by Sending Her a Fairy Tale Excerpt
Republican Governor to Announce Replacement for Progressive City Prosecutor
Member of Top Rock Band Dead at 59
See more...

Conversation