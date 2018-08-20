SECTIONS
Pelosi, McCarthy Butt Heads on Twitter over Censorship of Conservatives

By Steven Beyer
at 9:55am
In an exchange of fiery tweets over the weekend, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi debated on whether or not Twitter has been censoring conservatives.

The debate was prompted when on Friday McCarthy took to Twitter and commented on a tweet by Fox News Host Laura Ingraham that was blocked because it “includes potentially sensitive content.”

Pelosi, however, replied with her own tweet mocking the congressman, claiming that the post was misleading because Ingraham’s tweet was blocked not because of Twitter’s censorship, but because of his own personal settings.

McCarthy wouldn’t back down though.

He continued by tweeting, “Once again, Nancy has no idea what’s going on.”

The congressman would then follow up with another tweet by posting a screen shot of Ingraham’s original unblocked tweet saying, “There is no reason (Laura Ingraham’s) tweet should be considered ‘potentially sensitive content’ #StopTheBias.”

While McCarthy is the current House Majority leader, Pelosi has her sights set on taking over the leadership position if the Democrats regain control over the House this fall.

The exchange between the two political leaders resurfaced the debate on conservative censorship and shadow banning that has been taking place for quite a while.

In fact, according to the Washington Examiner, McCarthy recently sent a letter asking the chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee Greg Walden to ask Twitter’s CEO Jack Dorsey to testify before Congress regarding this very issue. Politico reported that talks of a subpoena were already under way.

Additionally, President Donald Trump tweeted on Saturday, “Social Media is totally discriminating against Republican/Conservative voices. Speaking loudly and clearly for the Trump Administration, we won’t let that happen. They are closing down the opinions of many people on the RIGHT, while at the same time doing nothing to others.”

On Friday, House Intelligence Committee Chairmen Devin Nunes asked, “Am I the only one who can’t see (Drudge Report) tweets? I don’t want to falsely accuse (Twitter) of shadow banning.”

While Dorsey recently claimed on CNN that while they aren’t “adding their own bias” or shadow banning conservatives, he also admitted that the social media giant does lean left.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

