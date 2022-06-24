As expected, leftists are melting down following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday. Sadly, it was not just crazed leftists on the streets who turned to fearmongering.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke shortly after the decision, and she wasted no time before beginning her pity party.

“There’s no point in saying ‘good morning’ because it certainly is not one,” Pelosi said at a news conference. “This morning, the radical Supreme Court is eviscerating Americans’ rights and endangering their health and safety.”

“Catholic” Nancy Pelosi is already sulking over LANDMARK Supreme Court decision OVERTURNING Roe v. Wade: “There’s no point in saying good morning because it certainly is not one.” pic.twitter.com/aBpnvnMqTL — Danny De Urbina (@dannydeurbina) June 24, 2022

Right off the bat, Pelosi was lying. The Supreme Court did not “eviscerate” any rights, because the right to abortion does not exist.

Roe v. Wade was a poorly written decision that attempted to write into the Constitution a right that was never there. The court righted that wrong.

Pelosi went on to call the Supreme Court justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade “dark” and “extreme,” which was especially inappropriate given the recent threats on those very justices’ lives.

When Democrats like Pelosi call their opposition evil extremists, it is no wonder that crazed supporters turn to violence.

“In the Congress, be aware of this: The Republicans are plotting a nationwide abortion ban,” Pelosi said. “They cannot be allowed to have a majority in the Congress to do that. But that’s their goal.”

There is no evidence to back up this claim, as the Supreme Court clearly decided abortion should be left to the states.

Republican lawmakers have not argued for a nationwide ban on abortion, and even if they did, it is unclear whether the Supreme Court would allow such a law to stand.

However, Pelosi has a clear agenda in forwarding this lie. She hopes to use fear and lies to motivate Democrats ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, and she made that goal abundantly clear.

“A woman’s right to choose, reproductive freedom, is on the ballot in November,” Pelosi said. “We cannot allow them to take charge so that they can institute their goal, which is to criminalize reproductive freedom.”

Pelosi will stop at nothing to retain power, and she is not afraid to lie and stir up fear. Americans should not let her dishonesty win.

