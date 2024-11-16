Pelosi Refuses to Call it Quits, Files for Reelection at 84-Years-Old

California Rep. Nancy Pelosi filed for re-election on Thursday, according to a Federal Election Commission filing.

Although the 84-year-old Democrat hasn’t yet announced her intentions for another term, the filing is a telling sign she plans to run in 2026.

This just weeks after her landslide re-election victory on Nov. 5, in which she defeated Republican Bruce Lou, The Hill reported.

Pelosi hasn’t publicly said if President-elect Donald Trump’s victory influenced her decision to run again, but anonymous Democrat sources told the San Francisco Chronicle that it likely did.

When The New York Times asked Pelosi if this would be her last term, she skated around the subject.

“I’m not here to talk about that,” she said in the lengthy Nov. 9 interview. “I’m here to fight the fight so that we win in the next election. I must have thought I’ve had the last term over and over again, but as fate would have it, the mission called,” she said.

Pelosi has been a fierce antagonist to Trump in the past, her animosity toward him no more evident than when she tore up his State of the Union speech on Feb. 4, 2020.

Though her disdain for Trump can be seen in many viral moments.

Beyond parody: Nancy Pelosi says she won’t “spend too much time on Donald Trump’s cognitive disorders” and immediately proceeds to confuse Trump with Biden pic.twitter.com/st9PeaKa7Z — TheBlaze (@theblaze) January 24, 2024

NANCY PELOSI to Face the Nation on Trump’s insulting tweets: “Part of it is his own insecurity as an imposter. I think he knows full well that he’s in that office way over his head, and so he has to diminish everyone else.” pic.twitter.com/AZgdjlo4Au — Tomthunkit™ (@TomthunkitsMind) December 27, 2019

Nancy Pelosi has a serious case of TDS. pic.twitter.com/Rrr8YDvWVr — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) February 20, 2024

Since Trump’s victory, already Pelosi has been collaborating with Democrats, re-introducing liberal ideas and strategies used in the past against Trump.

For example, on Nov. 7 Pelosi reportedly attended a House Democratic Caucus call, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

During the call, she suggested Democrats replicate an Obamacare advocacy group, similar to one that liberals formed during Trump’s First Administration.

This recent election marks Pelosi’s 20th term in office.

This is Nancy Pelosi at JFK’s inauguration, still think we dont need term limits? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/rPbVDYtXkt — AlphaFo𝕏 (@Alphafox78) November 15, 2024

At 20 years old, she attended former President John F. Kennedy’s 1961 Inauguration, according to Boston.com.

On Nov. 17, 2022, Pelosi stepped down as leader of the House Democratic Conference after holding the position for nearly 20 years, according to Fox News.

