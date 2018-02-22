Pence: ‘America Doesn’t Stand With Murderous Dictatorships, We Stand up to Murderous Dictatorships’

Addressing thousands of conservative activists on Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence slammed the mainstream media’s coverage of North Korea’s presence at the Winter Olympics, explaining that America will always “stand up to murderous dictatorships.”

During his speech at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference, Pence took aim at media outlets who provided positive coverage of Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Kim Yo Jong attended the opening ceremonies for the Olympics, which were held in Pyeongchang, South Korea, prompting outlets like CNN, The New York Times and The Washington Post to fawn over her for days.

As the joint Korean team was announced, Pence — who was sitting just feet away from Kim in a VIP box — refused to stand. He remained seated for the playing of the North Korean national anthem, according to Time magazine.

On Thursday, the vice president explained why he didn’t join Kim and others in standing.

DAILY The Western Journal Daily Email Breaking news updates and daily headlines from a news source you can trust. Facebook

“She’s abetted North Korea’s horrendous human rights abuses,” he said referring to Kim. “So for all those in the media who think I should’ve stood and cheered with the North Koreans, I say: The United States of America doesn’t stand with murderous dictatorships — we stand up to murderous dictatorships.”

“And we will keep standing strong until North Korea stops threatening our country, our allies or until they abandon their nuclear and ballistic missiles once and for all,” he added, bringing the crowd to its feet.

Do you support Pence’s hardline stance on North Korea? Yes No Continue with Facebook — or — Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Pence even went into specific details regarding why he opposes Kim, her brother and everything the “tyrannical” North Korean regime represents.

He called Kim “a central pillar of the most tyrannical and oppressive regime on the planet, an evil family clique that brutalizes, subjugates, starves and imprisons its 25 million people,” according to Reuters.

As The Western Journal reported, in his speech, Pence touched on a wide variety of topics, from the Second Amendment and the economy to his faith in God.

He also highlighted the fact that under President Donald Trump, 2017 was “the most consequential year in the history of the conservative movement.”

RELATED: Trump Admin Calls Out US Media for Being ‘Complicit’ in North Koreaâs Propaganda Campaign

Later, Pence launched into an explanation of why this is so, specifically pointing out Trump’s nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, his withdrawal from the Paris Climate Accord, his actions to cut back on Obama-era regulations and of course, passage of a monumental tax reform bill.

“Promises made, promises kept,” Pence said, adding that the administration plans to continue down that same path.

“President Trump promised to enforce our laws, secure our borders, and today illegal crossings at our southern border have been cut nearly in half and make no mistake about it, we’re going to build that wall,” the vice president said.

Looking to the future, he promised, “the best is yet to come,” citing the growing economy, with the lowest unemployment rate in 17 years, and the over 4 million Americans who have received pay raises and/or bonuses from the new tax reform law.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.