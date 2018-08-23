SECTIONS
Pence Doesn’t Miss a Beat the Moment Congressman’s Wife Trips Coming Off Air Force Two

By Steven Beyer
at 9:00am
On Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence didn’t miss a beat the moment he saw the wife of Congressman John Culberson, R-Texas trip down the stairs coming off Air Force Two.

Pence and Rep. Culberson were walking down the stairs together when the Vice President noticed Belinda Culberson trip down the last step in the set of stairs. Pence immediately leaped to her aide where he proceeded to help the Congressman’s wife up.

Both the Congressman and Pence could be seen talking to Culberson for a while where they both gave her a hug and proceeded on their way.

Mark Knoller reports that Culberson wasn’t hurt in the incident and the Vice President “went to greet supporters on the tarmac.”

Pence was in Texas on Wednesday to tour the area, where nearly one year ago, Hurricane Harvey devastated parts of the state.

The Houston Public Media reported that Pence met up with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott where he promised to continue to provide support to the recovery effort still underway.

At a packed house at First Baptist Church in Rockport, Texas, he said, “I want to assure you as I’ve assured the Governor privately, we are going to continue to work with this Governor and work with this state to rebuild until the job is done.”

Pence continued by saying that the Trump administration, “is going to work with this Governor, with all of the wonderful, outstanding volunteers and faith communities across this region until we rebuild Rockport and all of Texas bigger and better than ever before.”

He finished up his speech and said, “the best days of Rockport and Texas and America are yet to come.”

After the event, the Vice President went on to visit FEMA workers and those members of the community who were volunteering in the recovery efforts, according to KGNS.

The Vice President additionally plans on visiting the Johnson Space Center on Thursday where he will talk about future missions to the moon as well as to Mars, according to Houston Public Media.

