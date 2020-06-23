This past weekend was a deadly one in Chicago, with 104 residents of the city becoming victims of gun violence between Friday evening and Monday morning. The 14 killed as a result of this senseless violence in America’s third-largest city included a 3-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl.

The 3-year-old was riding in a car with his father when he was shot in the back, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Compare the number of gun violence victims to the number of deaths as a result of coronavirus over the weekend in the Windy City. While the establishment media loves to portray the virus as the #1 threat to America, the facts tell a different story.

On Monday, state health officials announced that 23 people had died in the entire state of Illinois as a result of COVID-19, the Chicago Tribune reported. On Saturday, the state announced 45 deaths, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Despite the fact that the number of people shot in Chicago was higher than the number of Illinois residents who lost their lives to COVID-19 this Father’s Day weekend, the establishment media still likes to treat coronavirus as a bigger story.

As Fox News political analyst Gianno Caldwell, a Chicago native, pointed out, “it’s time to have a real conversation on black on black crime.”

104 shot, 14 dead including a 3-year boy and at least 3 teenagers. Chicago, it’s time to have a real conversation on black on black crime. We can’t ignore this. The more we ignore what’s going on in our community more lives are lost. — Gianno Caldwell (@GiannoCaldwell) June 22, 2020

The establishment media obviously does not want to have that conversation. They find it much more fun to incessantly label President Donald Trump a racist.

This weekend’s violence in Chicago comes at a time when public school principals and student senate presidents have faced life-changing repercussions for failing to embrace the “Black Lives Matter” movement. Yet the establishment media, which portrays itself as a champion of BLM, seems to only care about certain black lives.

If the goal behind BLM was to shine a light on the loss of black lives, certainly all three of the evening newscasts on the broadcast networks would have pointed out the carnage in Chicago. Sadly, the establishment media collectively decided that these deaths were not that important.

According to NewsBusters, only ABC World News Tonight bothered to mention the tragedy in the Windy City, and that was on its Sunday night broadcast. On its Monday night broadcast, anchor David Muir completely glossed over the loss of black lives in Chicago.

NewsBusters also noted that two of the three evening broadcasts completely ignored the deaths of an African-American man who was shot to death in the newly formed enclave of Seattle known as “CHOP.”

After all, covering those deaths might go against the establishment media’s portrayal of the left-wing anarchists populating “CHOP” as freedom fighters.

If Black Lives Matter had any principles whatsoever, it would spend all of its time working to stop the loss of black lives that have sadly become the “new normal” in Chicago. In reality, the movement has little to do with protecting black lives.

Instead, Black Lives Matter works around the clock to advance a left-wing political agenda. As the co-founder of the movement proclaimed on CNN last week, the “goal” of the organization is to “get Trump out.”

Getting Trump out will do little to stem the violence in Chicago. One of the other goals of Black Lives Matter and other far-left groups, defunding the police, will only make matters worse, not better. The same applies to other left-wing initiatives, such as releasing hundreds of inmates from jail.

As former Princeton and Vanderbilt University professor Dr. Carol Swain argued during an appearance on Fox News last week, Black Lives Matter is “part of the cultural Marxist agenda against America” where Democrats “are using black people to advance a radical agenda that will be destructive to our nation.”

This agenda likes to portray white people, particularly police officers, as the source of the problems plaguing the black community. But, as an African immigrant so astutely pointed out when criticizing BLM, “you guys are hypocrites, attention seekers. Black lives should matter everywhere. It doesn’t take a white cop to kill a black person [for their life] to matter.”

The same message applies to the establishment media, which only covers stories that fit a certain narrative. Sadly, to the agenda-driven national press, the black lives lost in Chicago are an afterthought to spreading fear about coronavirus and working feverishly to portray Trump in a negative light.

