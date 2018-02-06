The Western Journal

PepsiCo Says ‘Female Friendly’ Chips Ready to Launch, Twitter Users Have a Different Idea

By Joe Setyon
February 6, 2018 at 10:10am

Print

The CEO of PepsiCo received ridicule after she indicated in an interview that her company is preparing to launch a line of “low-crunch” chips for women.

In an interview last week with Freakonomics Radio, Indra Nooyi explained what she sees as the differences between the ways men and women consume Doritos chips. Doritos are produced by Frito-Lay, which is owned by Pepsi.

First, she asserted that when men eat Doritos, they do so in a messy manner, making sure to “lick their fingers” and maximize the taste of the snack.

“As you watch a lot of the young guys eat the chips, they love their Doritos, and they lick their fingers with great glee, and when they reach the bottom of the bag, they pour the little broken pieces into their mouth because they don’t want to lose that taste of the flavor,” Nooyi said.

On the other hand, she thinks women are hesitant to do the same.

“Women would love to do the same, but they don’t. They don’t like to crunch too loudly in public,” she said, according to BuzzFeed News. “And they don’t lick their fingers generously and they don’t like to pour the little broken pieces and the flavor into their mouth.

Nooyi went on to explain that in regard to her company, it’s a question of, “Are there snacks for women that can be designed and packaged differently?”

“Yes, we are looking at it, and we’re getting ready to launch a bunch of them soon,” she said, answering her own question.

In order to appeal more to women, she suggested it’s important that Doritos have a “low-crunch” and “full-taste profile,” in addition to being able to fit in a purse.

“Because women love to carry a snack in their purse,” Nooyi said.

But on social media, many women mocked the idea of a supposedly female-friendly line of chips.

Other women pointed out that their snacking habits are not at all like what Nooyi described.

Some users were simply thrown off by the whole idea of chips for women.

A spokesperson for PepsiCo later said in a statement to BuzzFeed that the company has no plans to launch a line of Doritos specifically for women.

“The reporting on a specific Doritos product for female consumers is inaccurate. We already have Doritos for women — they’re called Doritos,” the spokesperson said.

