PepsiCo Says ‘Female Friendly’ Chips Ready to Launch, Twitter Users Have a Different Idea

The CEO of PepsiCo received ridicule after she indicated in an interview that her company is preparing to launch a line of “low-crunch” chips for women.

In an interview last week with Freakonomics Radio, Indra Nooyi explained what she sees as the differences between the ways men and women consume Doritos chips. Doritos are produced by Frito-Lay, which is owned by Pepsi.

First, she asserted that when men eat Doritos, they do so in a messy manner, making sure to “lick their fingers” and maximize the taste of the snack.

“As you watch a lot of the young guys eat the chips, they love their Doritos, and they lick their fingers with great glee, and when they reach the bottom of the bag, they pour the little broken pieces into their mouth because they don’t want to lose that taste of the flavor,” Nooyi said.

On the other hand, she thinks women are hesitant to do the same.

“Women would love to do the same, but they don’t. They don’t like to crunch too loudly in public,” she said, according to BuzzFeed News. “And they don’t lick their fingers generously and they don’t like to pour the little broken pieces and the flavor into their mouth.

Nooyi went on to explain that in regard to her company, it’s a question of, “Are there snacks for women that can be designed and packaged differently?”

“Yes, we are looking at it, and we’re getting ready to launch a bunch of them soon,” she said, answering her own question.

In order to appeal more to women, she suggested it’s important that Doritos have a “low-crunch” and “full-taste profile,” in addition to being able to fit in a purse.

“Because women love to carry a snack in their purse,” Nooyi said.

But on social media, many women mocked the idea of a supposedly female-friendly line of chips.

We need ickle pink packets with ickle pink crisps for our lady mouths.. https://t.co/xyMz53MJt8 — Julie Owen Moylan (@JulieOwenMoylan) February 4, 2018 RELATED:

From now on I will only eat tiny, feminine, snacks which must be pink and glittery, just in case I swoon from the effort of eating a real crisp – maybe its because our corsets and crinolines are too tight…. — Kathy Kennedy (@kathykennedy) February 4, 2018

OMG thank you @PepsiCo! I spent 26 years not being able to enjoy a snack because they’re so manly and big, but now I’ll be able to eat them with my tiny fragile hands! Feminism has finally achieved something! https://t.co/jh4aF4PY2g — Lara Mendonça (@laramendonca_) February 5, 2018

Other women pointed out that their snacking habits are not at all like what Nooyi described.

I found 7 m&ms in my handbag yesterday rolling around loose in there. That’s how *I* carry my snacks — jack monroe |🍴📚 (@BootstrapCook) February 4, 2018

apparently an executive at pepsico says women don’t like to eat doritos or other crunchy/messy snacks and excuse me?? I’ve never met a woman like that, including myself — Alayna 🦋 (@fluttergirly) February 4, 2018

Some users were simply thrown off by the whole idea of chips for women.

Do…do women not like crunchy chips? https://t.co/UATcBB6itm — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) February 5, 2018

A spokesperson for PepsiCo later said in a statement to BuzzFeed that the company has no plans to launch a line of Doritos specifically for women.

“The reporting on a specific Doritos product for female consumers is inaccurate. We already have Doritos for women — they’re called Doritos,” the spokesperson said.

