Perverted: Meal Kit Company Runs Gross Pride Month Ad, Offering Recipes to Aid Vile Sex Act

Meal kit company HelloFresh decided that rather than advertise anything about food and why you should buy it from them, they would advertise to anyone celebrating “pride.”

“Pride month” may be dying — June 2026 isn’t seeing the barrage of rainbow branding and sexualization to the degree of previous years — but it hasn’t completely made its exit.

We might not be getting disgusting “tuck friendly” clothing from brands like Target as we did in 2023, or calls to boycott Anheuser-Busch after an ad campaign involving “trans” influencer Dylan Mulvaney in the same year, but HelloFresh really needs customers to know in 2026 the ways homosexuals defile each other.

On June 5, the company posted a message via social media platform Instagram that reads, “We know eating isn’t always a top priority this month.”

“We respect that.”

“But for those of you who are… prepping… we have an extensive lineup of high-fiber recipes available. Happy pride.”

The ad was reposted to social media platform X.



Who is this for?

Is it for men and women, dating or married with children looking for convenient ways to make meals? Is it for busy people who are tired of eating out and want a more nutritious diet?

No, those people are normal. Leftist marketing executives despise those demographics.

They’d rather appeal to an absurdly small minority of customers who live like this.

Even in that demographic, it would be hard to pretend every homosexual who sees this will be flattered and become a customer.

Are normal customers going to see an advertisement that does a “wink-wink, nudge-nudge” to them and be enticed to give that company money?

No, because normal people don’t like overly sexual marketing tactics thrown in their faces when they are thinking about what to eat, even if they involve normal sexual behavior.

Does the food taste good? Is it good for me? Is it easy to make? You don’t need a marketing degree to see those are the questions customers actually ask.

The public is exhausted with “pride.” In previous years, they’ve only outwardly supported it due to social or professional pressures.

A general lack of that inauthentic enthusiasm with “pride” has now emerged. Just tell customers why the product is good. It was always the answer.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.