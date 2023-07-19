It’s well-worn territory at this point that politics can make for some truly strange bedfellows.

Just look at Chris Christie’s ongoing bid for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination — where he appears to be focused solely on siding with leftists on certain issues, on top of having a singular focus of attacking all things former President Donald Trump.

It turns out that stark ideological differences can also make for some strange bedfellows.

Just look at this bizarre letter that PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) sent to music star and pro-Trump celebrity Kid Rock (whose real name is Robert James Ritchie):

WARNING: The following letter contains language that some readers may find offensive.

“Dear Mr. Ritchie:

“We wanted to share the enclosed coasters with you and tell you about a reason for animal lovers to boycott all Budweiser products.

“Kid Rock’s Big A** Honky Tonk & Rock ’n’ Roll Steakhouse serves Bud, but you may not know that Anheuser-Busch, the company that produces that beer, is cruelly amputating the tailbones — part of the spine — of its famous Budweiser Clydesdales just so they’ll look a certain way, a mutilation long considered a form of emasculation, something knights did to their enemies’ horses to cut their enemies down to size. Budweiser named one of the horses who has been disfigured in this way ‘Kid Rock’ after you.

“The company severs horses’ tailbones or puts tight bands around their tails to cut off blood flow so that the bones will die and fall off. It’s an unnecessary and permanent disfigurement that causes immense pain, affects the horses’ balance, and leaves them without natural protection from flies and other biting insects. Horses also depend on their tails to communicate with others in their herd.

Do you think Kid Rock will pair up with PETA? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“Both the American Association of Equine Practitioners and the American Veterinary Medical Association condemn severing horses’ tails unless it’s medically necessary. Ten states — as well as many European countries, including Belgium, where Anheuser-Busch is headquartered — have banned this practice. If Budweiser is concerned that tail hair might become entangled in a wagon’s hitch equipment, simple braiding and wrapping of the tails would prevent this possibility.

“Will you consider halting sales of Budweiser products at Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk & Rock ’n’ Roll Steakhouse until Anheuser-Busch commits to stopping the amputation of its Clydesdales’ tailbones?

“Thank you for your consideration. I’m happy to answer any questions you may have.”

The letter was signed by PETA Senior Vice President Kathy Guillermo.

The lengthy letter was divulged in a release that came out Monday.

“Only God knows why Budweiser gets away with such a lowlife thing as cutting off horses’ tailbones,” Guillermo said in that release. “PETA is painting Kid Rock a picture of the company’s cruelty to Clydesdales in the hope that he’ll make his restaurant a Budweiser-free zone.”

It’s a bizarre letter — PETA is upset with the beer being served at the steakhouse, but not the steaks? — and one that seems designed to tap into Kid Rock’s well-documented disdain for the beleaguered beer brand.

Asking Kid Rock to ditch Bud Light feels a little like telling a snail to ditch the salt. It’s sound advice, but a little obvious?

Kid Rock thrust himself back into the zeitgeist in April when Bud Light, after partnering with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, first drew his ire.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

Since then, Kid Rock and his fans have been at verbal war with the beer brand.

However, the rocker’s boycott bona fides have been brought into question after conservatives first noticed that — you guessed it — his “Big A** Honky Tonk & Rock ’n’ Roll Steakhouse” was serving Bud Light.

As bizarre as it is, fact is often stranger than fiction and is exceedingly so in this case: Kid Rock hates Bud Light, but it’s still served at his restaurant. Conservatives and leftists are in complete agreement that he should stop serving the beer. And PETA appears to be totally cool with a steakhouse.

“Strange bedfellows” may not even begin to properly describe all of that.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.