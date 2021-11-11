If Pfizer CEO Means What He Says, Joe Biden Should Be Locked Up as a Misinformation 'Criminal'

Some people spreading information about COVID-19 contrary to what is deemed “acceptable” by Big Pharma are criminals, according to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla.

They’re professionals, he says, that “circulate, on purpose, misinformation” regarding mRNA vaccine shots.

“They’re not [just] bad people, they’re criminals. Because they literally have costed millions of lives,” Bourla said Tuesday in a telecast with Frederick Kempe, CEO of the Atlantic Council, a nonpartisan think tank.

.@pfizer CEO Albert Bourla: People who share “misinformation” on vaccines’ efficacy are “criminals.” “They’re not bad people. They’re criminals because they have literally cost millions of lives.” pic.twitter.com/VjIXs5rQCg — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 9, 2021

So who are these professionals? Dissenting researchers? Doctors treating patients with the Drugs Which Must Not Be Named? Nurses losing their jobs because of the vaccine mandate?

What about the president of the United States, Joe Biden? He’s a professional. Is he a criminal? If we follow Bourla’s reasoning, he would be.

Several times throughout the course of the pandemic, Biden has said things to large audiences which contradict White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci.

“You’re not gonna get COVID if you get these vaccinations,” Biden said.

However, Fauci has told the American people, “It is important to remember…that infections after vaccination are expected.”

BIDEN: “You’re not gonna get COVID if you have these vaccinations.” FAUCI: “Infections after vaccination are expected.” Both of them can’t be right. Who is getting “flagged” for “misinformation?” pic.twitter.com/LypqsQ14AT — Young Americans for Liberty (@YALiberty) July 22, 2021

Now, in all likelihood, Bourla would not say Joe Biden is a criminal. He would say Uncle Joe’s just wrong. And Bourla said a lot of people are refusing to take the COVID vaccine for reasons which are largely not nefarious.

They’re afraid, according to Bourla.

“There are two groups of people, alright, there are the people that — they are vaccinated [and] there are the people that are skeptical about the vaccination, and both of them are afraid,” he said.

“Those that are getting the vaccine, they are afraid of the disease and they believe, because people are not getting vaccinated, [the unvaccinated] are increasing the risk to them, they are increasing the exposure, so they are mad with them because they don’t get the vaccine.”

“Those that don’t get the vaccine, they’re afraid of the vaccine and they are mad with the people that are oppressing them to get it,” Bourla continued.

“Those I understand — they are very good people, they are decent people, but they have a fear and I understand it and they don’t want to take chances.”

“But there is a very small part of professionals, which they circulate, on purpose, misinformation so that they will mislead those that they have concerned. Those who are criminals. They’re not [just] bad people, they’re criminals. Because they literally have costed millions of lives.”

Millions of lives. Right.

There are plenty of top-notch medical researchers and professionals with legitimate questions about the catastrophic events of what is now going on two years, including the lockdowns, the mask mandates and, of course, the quickly developed vaccine.







But Bourla says professional dissenting “criminals” are profiting by pushing “conspiracy theory.”

“People want [to] make money — some of them — by playing with the emotions of these people [and] are creating a whole conspiracy theory and they are trying to basically to benefit and profit from this fear of the people. And this is who are the criminals.”

Would that include America’s Frontline Doctors who have pushed back and the signers of the Great Barrington Declaration who also are dissenting?

These are not criminals. They are individuals following the time-honored practices of science which, to sum it up as a sort of meme, is: “Here’s my hypothesis — change my mind.”

That’s the scientific practice of what’s called falsification.

That seems to have been missing in this entire COVID scenario. And it’s been evident in the unmitigated propaganda: the constant public service announcements, the droning announcements in stores, even the proclamations of electric highway signs.

And the censorship. Where there’s censorship, there is no science.

Besides being censored, people are losing their jobs, being subjected to unhealthy physical and mental health situations and suffering from divided friendships and families because of poor decision-making on the part of makers of public policy.

It’s due to a sickness that can be truly dangerous mainly to people who are aged and who have other physical problems, such as obesity, diabetes and more.

Maybe those at most risk can receive some reduction in the chance of getting COVID-19 from an experimental vaccine presented without legal liability on the part of companies like Bourla’s.

But confidence in a company like Pfizer is not increased when its CEO describes professionals who disagree as criminals.

