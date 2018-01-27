Pharmaceutical Billionaires Found Dead in Home, Police Confirm Grisly Homicide

Canadian authorities have released important new details from their investigation into a prominent couple found dead in their home last month.

According to Toronto Police Detective Sgt. Susan Gomes, investigators have gathered “sufficient evidence to describe this as a double homicide investigation and that both Honey and Barry Sherman were in fact targeted.”

Shortly after a real estate agent discovered the bodies of 75-year-old Barry Sherman, who founded the generic drug company Apotex, and his wife in their home on Dec. 15, speculation began to swirl throughout Toronto and beyond regarding the cause of their deaths.

As the Toronto Sun reported at the time, authorities would only officially comment that the deaths were “suspicious,” though rumors ran rampant regarding the possibility that the cause was a murder-suicide.

The philanthropic couple’s friends and family consistently fought back against that narrative and soon funded an independent investigation.

According to the Toronto Star, former homicide detectives worked the case as private investigators and found evidence that both Barry and Honey Sherman were the victims of homicide.

The sources reportedly used terms like “professional,” “contract killing” and “staged homicide” in their description of the scene.

Experts also pointed to a second autopsy that reportedly determined homicide was the cause of both deaths.

As the police investigation continued, evidence began to suggest they were also following a different path after initially telling reporters they were “not searching for any suspects.”

Late last year, the Sun reported that investigators were canvassing the community surrounding the Shermans’ home.

Neighbors from as far as four streets away from the crime scene confirmed they have been asked by officers for surveillance footage from the evening before the bodies were found.

Friday’s statement by Gomes put much of the speculation to rest with the most concrete declaration to date regarding the cause, though a manner and motive are still not clear.

She confirmed earlier reports that the bodies were found hanging in a semi-seated position from the railing near an indoor pool. Belts were reportedly wrapped around their necks.

A family statement expressed continued support for Toronto police as they pursue what is now a double-homicide investigation.

“This conclusion was expressed by the family from the outset and is consistent with the findings of the independent autopsy and investigation,” the statement read. “The family continues to support the Toronto Police Service in their efforts to seek justice for their parents and pursue those responsible for these unspeakable crimes.”

Gomes shared some thoughts about the family in her statement, saying they “have been understanding, cooperative and hopeful that this investigation can give them some answers.”

In the meantime, she noted that the home where Barry and Honey Sherman was found has now been returned to the family’s care.

The police update came on the same day Jeremy Desai stepped down, effective immediately, from his position as president and CEO of the company Barry Sherman founded.

Aside from saying he left to “pursue other opportunities,” an Apotex spokesperson did not provide additional information about the resignation.

