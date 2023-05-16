Photo of Bud Light on Shelf at CVS Goes Viral - And It's Not a Good Sign for the Brand

A photo of untouched cases of Bud Light on clearance and sitting on CVS shelves in Florida has gone viral.

lmaooo not even jokin bud light on clearance at florida cvs & not a single one has moved 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/y3GvtJxKeD — Baked Alaska (@bakedalaska) May 11, 2023

Bud Light has been in the center of the public’s eye after sending transgender personality Dylan Mulvaney a personalized beer can to celebrate the one-year anniversary of his “Days of Girlhood” TikTok series.

Newsweek reported that the partnership between Bud Light and Mulvaney has drawn condemnation from numerous conservatives on social media, many of who called for a boycott of the brand.

According to an article from Yahoo Finance from May 5, “The brand’s controversial marketing collaboration, which ignited fierce reaction on social media, has apparently led to a dip in Bud Light store sales by an astonishing 26 percent in the week ending April 22.”

“We’ve never seen such a dramatic shift in national share in such a short period of time,” Yahoo reported from a “Beer Business Daily” newsletter.

Anecdotal evidence similar to the CVS photo above have been spotted at numerous places around America.

A video published on May 3 at Boston’s Fenway Park shows a concession stand packed with Bud Light cans ready to be sold.

No one is buying Bud Light at the Red Sox game pic.twitter.com/evTMApnYGx — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) May 4, 2023

The problem is that fans, according to the video, were ignoring this stand along with the other 14 Bud Light stands scattered throughout Fenway.

Another story viral picture showed that Bud Light at a Costco store were being sold for as little as $14.97 for a 36-pack of the beverage.

At that price, each can of Bud Light was being sold for around 42 cents, a far slide for the once popular brand.

A post from Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth entitled “Our Responsibility to America,” stated, “We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people. We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer. I care deeply about this country, this company, our brands, and our partners.”

The numerous boycotts, drop in sales, loss of revenue, and even reports of bomb threats at facilities that produce Bud Light tell a different story.

Former Vice President of Marketing for Bud Light, Alissa Heinerscheid, recorded a podcast before the Mulvaney campaign was launched in which she “talks about shifting the tone toward inclusivity in Bud Light’s marketing.”

Meet Alissa Heinerscheid, Bud Light’s VP of Marketing. She explains her strategy of using “inclusive” marketing to promote the brand to young people. pic.twitter.com/hFpe8YnbBc — Catch Up (@CatchUpFeed) April 9, 2023

“If the Mulvaney promotion was the gasoline, the publication of this video was the match that lit it ablaze,” stated a previous Western Journal article.

