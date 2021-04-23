Photos Catch Gas-Guzzling SUVs Drop Off Pete Buttigieg at Event Promoting Electric Vehicles

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was just caught red-handed being a flagrant climate hypocrite.

On Thursday, the self-professed environmental activist arrived at the unveiling of an electric-car charging facility at Union Station in Washington, D.C.

The event was part of the Biden administration’s push to invest $15 billion to build a nationwide network of 500,000 charging stations — in the name of fighting “climate change.”

However, the optics were horrible for Buttigieg, who was chauffeured to the event in a gas-guzzling SUV.

He was accompanied by National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy, who had her own SUV chauffeur detail.

.@ginamccarthy46 and @SecretaryPete arrive for EV event in a pair of SUVs pic.twitter.com/zyclINepPj — davidshepardson (@davidshepardson) April 22, 2021

.@ginamccarthy46 touting EVs and chargers. Administration wants 500,000 new charging stations pic.twitter.com/FXkt4uxcZi — davidshepardson (@davidshepardson) April 22, 2021

These theatrics are part of the Democrats’ efforts to destroy the fossil-fuel industry in the name of “combating climate change.”

But as usual, liberals loudly talk the talk without walking the walk.

Pushing the use of overpriced electric cars is part of President Joe Biden’s vow to slash greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent by 2030.

Biden said even though the U.S. accounts for less than 15 percent of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions, Americans must tighten their belts and make more sacrifices to achieve a “net-zero emissions economy.”

“These steps will set America on a path of net-zero emissions economy by no later than 2050,” he said Thursday at his virtual Leaders Summit on Climate.

Democrats have been spouting climate alarmism for decades to stoke public panic in order to implement radical policies that will do little to help the environment.

RELATED: Buttigieg Interview Proves How Disgraceful 'Infrastructure' Plan to Combat Racism Really Is

Actual climate change pronouncements over the years. pic.twitter.com/j7mRTTUga3 — Michael Eades, M.D. (@DrEades) January 16, 2015

There is consensus within the scientific community that human activity has contributed to climate change. But what’s unclear is the degree to which human activity accelerated it and whether climate change is an existential threat.

And if so, is there anything that realistically can be done to prevent it?

“Most scientists do not believe human greenhouse gas emissions are a proven threat to the environment or to human well-being, despite a barrage of propaganda insisting otherwise coming from the environmental movement and echoed by its sycophants in the mainstream media,” said the Heartland Institute, a public policy think tank.

Environmental expert Patrick Moore, the co-founder of Greenpeace, echoed these sentiments when he said there’s “zero evidence” that we’re in the midst of a climate emergency.

Zero evidence of “climate emergency”. “Almost everywhere you look, climate change is having only small, and often benign, impacts. The impact of extreme weather events ― hurricanes, tornadoes, floods and droughts ― are, if anything, declining.” https://t.co/YitpkwawKK pic.twitter.com/P6Wq9ICXh0 — Patrick Moore (@EcoSenseNow) February 4, 2021

“It is clear that the highly exaggerated claims … are not so much out of concern for endangered species as they are a front for a radical political, social, and economic ‘transformation’ of our entire civilization,” he said in a 2019 congressional testimony.

Pompous twit AOC blames climate change on “racial injustice”, as if CO2 emissions from fossil fuels are caused by racism. Perhaps she should consult an actual scientist on this one.https://t.co/oxBnj4na29 — Patrick Moore (@EcoSenseNow) April 22, 2021

Like some other environmental scientists, Moore has slammed climate alarmism as pseudoscientific propaganda whose goal is to redistribute wealth and usher in a new world order.

