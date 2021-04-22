Login
SECTIONS
News
Mewe Share P Share

Biden Just Committed the US to a Massive Decrease in Emissions

President Joe Biden delivers remarks during a virtual Leaders Summit on Climate with 40 world leaders at the East Room of the White House on Thursday in Washington, D.C. President Biden pledged to cut greenhouse gas emissions by half by 2030.Al Drago - Pool / Getty ImagesPresident Joe Biden delivers remarks during a virtual Leaders Summit on Climate with 40 world leaders at the East Room of the White House on Thursday in Washington, D.C. President Biden pledged to cut greenhouse gas emissions by half by 2030. (Al Drago - Pool / Getty Images)

By Erin Coates
Published April 22, 2021 at 10:51am
Mewe Share P Share

President Joe Biden committed the United States to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent by 2030 as part of its renewed pledged to the Paris climate agreement.

The Democratic president made the “nationally determined contribution” pledge on Thursday morning, the first day of the two-day virtual Leaders Summit on Climate, NBC News reported.

“These steps will set America on a path of net-zero emissions economy by no later than 2050,” Biden said.

“But the truth is, America represents less than 15 percent of the world’s emissions. No nation can solve this crisis on our own, as I know you all fully understand.”

TRENDING: Judge in Chauvin Trial: Maxine Waters' Statement 'May Result in This Whole Trial Being Overturned'

Biden addressed the attending 40 heads of states, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Brazil President Jair Bosonaro and Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, calling on other countries to follow his lead in making similar commitments to cut emissions.

He noted that scientists have said that the current decade will be crucial to address the climate crisis.

“This is the decade we must make decisions that will avoid the worst consequences of the climate crisis,” Biden said.

“We can’t resign ourselves to that future. We have to take action, all of us, and this summit is our first step on the road we’ll travel together.”

Do you think these goals are achievable?

The summit is part of the Biden administration’s effort to rejoin worldwide efforts to reduce climate change. Biden signed an executive order to rejoin the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement as one of his first acts as president.

U.S. greenhouse gas emissions decreased last year, mostly because of the coronavirus pandemic that halted many parts of the economy. The Biden administration is setting lofty goals for the country as the economy bounces back.

According to a fact sheet from the White House, the reduction goal is a 50 to 52 percent reduction from 2005 levels in net greenhouse gas pollution by 2030.

“Creating jobs and tackling climate change go hand in hand — empowering the U.S. to build more resilient infrastructure, expand access to clean air and drinking water, spur American technological innovations, and create good-paying, union jobs along the way,” according to the White House.

The Biden administration also told reporters that it will consider a “carbon border adjustment,” or carbon tariff, which would tax imports from countries that don’t have emissions controls, NBC reported.

RELATED: White House Announces Massive International Climate Summit with Bill Gates as Featured Speaker

Biden’s long-term goal is to have net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

“We see multiple paths to reaching this goal,” an administration official told the outlet.

Other countries have set higher environmental goals and are expected to criticize Biden for not reaching high enough.

The European Union recently passed sweeping climate legislation to slash its net greenhouse gas emissions by 55 percent by 2030 and the U.K. announced its goal this week of cutting its emissions by 78 percent by 2035, compared to 1990 levels, according to Axios.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







Top House Dem Could Be Facing Fine for Skipping Nancy Pelosi's Metal Detectors
Biden Just Committed the US to a Massive Decrease in Emissions
Biden Inaugural Committee Took in Millions from Corporations, Unions, Billionaires
White House Announces Massive International Climate Summit with Bill Gates as Featured Speaker
Man Charged with Murder After Admitting to Performing Wrestling Moves on 1-Year-Old Child
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×