Photos: Stunning Blue Spiral Seen in Skies Across Europe Looks Like Sci-Fi Special Effect, But It's Very Real

 By Joe Saunders  March 25, 2025 at 11:20am
A spiral in the sky caused a buzz over Britain and much of Europe on Monday.

For some skywatchers, it looked briefly like it might be evidence of alien activity.

But it was only Elon Musk’s company SpaceX and a launch from an ocean away.

According to the BBC, a SpaceX rocket launch in Florida shortly before 2 p.m. ET was responsible for the show European viewers got to see in their evening hours.

Fuel ejected from the rocket appeared to be “spin[ning] in the atmosphere” while reflecting light from the sun, British national weather service the Met Office reported, according to the BBC.

And for some, it looked extraterrestrial.

“It did pass my mind, is this an unexplained, unidentified flying object?” one viewer told the British news agency.

It was also visible in other parts of Europe, where it might have looked like special effects from a science fiction thriller, but it was very real.

Like everything else he’s involved in, from the Tesla electric vehicle company he founded (which liberals now hate) to the Department of Government Efficiency he’s leading for President Donald Trump’s administration, when it comes to space programs, Musk has built a reputation as being revolutionary — and effective.

It was Musk’s SpaceX, remember, that managed to return NASA’s stranded astronauts to Earth after a months-long unplanned stay at the International Space Station.

Do you think Elon Musk and SpaceX will be able to get humanity to Mars?

He has even announced plans, according to Forbes, to send unmanned missions to Mars next year and to carry humans to the Red Planet by 2029 or 2031.

In July, The New York Times reported that Musk had told SpaceX employees he sees a human presence on Mars of as many as 1 million people in only two decades.

Monday’s sky show was just the most recent, and one of the most visible, signs of his impact on the world.

According to the BBC, SpaceX confirmed that it had launched a rocket as part of a mission from the National Reconnaissance Office, an agency of the U.S. Defense Department.

The purpose mission is classified, the BBC reported.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
