Elon Musk Calls for End to Space Station: 'It Is Time to Begin Preparations for Deorbiting'

It’s no secret that Department of Government Efficiency head Elon Musk has his sights set on axing loads of government fat.

(Rankling some of his critics.)

But apparently the SpaceX owner, perhaps unsurprisingly, also has sights set on the stars.

Or, at least the big red rock sitting among them:

It is time to begin preparations for deorbiting the @Space_Station. It has served its purpose. There is very little incremental utility. Let’s go to Mars. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 20, 2025

“It is time to begin preparations for deorbiting the [International Space Station],” Musk posted to X, the social media platform he owns, on Thursday.

He explained: “It has served its purpose. There is very little incremental utility.

Should America pull out of the International Space Station? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“Let’s go to Mars.”

When asked for clarification by an X user, Musk laid out his timeline — as well as who would actually have the ultimate say:

The decision is up to the President, but my recommendation is as soon as possible. I recommend 2 years from now. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 20, 2025

“The decision is up to [President Donald Trump], but my recommendation is as soon as possible,” Musk posted. “I recommend 2 years from now.”

Described by NASA as a “unique place,” the ISS is “a microgravity laboratory in which an international crew of six people live and work while traveling at a speed of five miles per second, orbiting Earth every 90 minutes.”

Crew members work “about 35 hours each week,” conducting various research where data is sent to Earth.

NASA boasted, “The space station has been continuously occupied since November 2000. In that time, 222 people from 18 countries have visited.”

And that factoid also suggests that shuttering the ISS may not be as simple as a stroke of Trump’s pen.

The ISS is an international conglomeration composed of the space agencies of the United States, Russia, Europe, Japan and Canada.

As NASA described it, “The ISS has been the most politically complex space exploration program ever undertaken.”

Political complications or not, Space.com noted that the ISS’s days may be numbered regardless.

“The end is already in sight for the outpost, which has been showing signs of its advanced age,” the outlet wrote.

It added that plans are already in place to bring the station down in a controlled fashion in 2030, which is about three years slower than Musk’s preferred timeline.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.