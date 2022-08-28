Share
Pics: EV Quality Troubles Persist - Tesla Steering Yokes Disintegrating Under 30k Miles

 By Grant Atkinson  August 28, 2022 at 1:29pm
Tesla was arguably the first electric car company to gain widespread notice in the United States, and most Americans probably know about the company and what it does.

But as time goes on, some customers are learning the hard way that a brand-new Tesla vehicle may not meet the standards they expect.

In a Twitter post on Tuesday, one self-identified Tesla user shared a problem encountered with the car’s steering yoke — the Tesla version of the steering wheel — after driving it for just 12,000 miles.

“[O]nly 12,000 miles on my Plaid Model S and this is already happening?” the driver wrote. The tweet included a picture of the material on the yoke disintegrating.

Just a mile later, the customer said the disintegration had gotten worse.

By the next day, the driver showed a full chunk of the material on the upper left-hand side of the yoke was missing.

Tesla certainly has a cult following, and some users were quick to blame the driver for the disintegrating yoke.

“You must be squeezing too hard,” one user commented.

“Slow down and you won’t have this issue.”

“Curious have you ever used any hand sanitizer?” another user wrote, apparently implying this would lead to disintegration.

Still, some more level-headed Twitter users came to the driver’s defense.

“Loving how many replies imply that it’s somehow your fault…and that you may be the only Tesla owner to use hand sanitizer,” one user wrote.

Another account also shared pictures of a Tesla steering yoke disintegrating after what it said was less than 20,000 miles.

According to car value website Edmunds, a new 2022 Tesla Model S costs between $104,990 – $135,990.

For that price, drivers are right to expect high-quality materials.

The steering yoke on a car that costs six figures should last well over 30,000 miles, no matter how hard the driver grips it or how much hand sanitizer he puts on his hands.

Would you consider purchasing a Tesla after this?

If Tesla wants to hold a good reputation, the company must start giving customers what they pay for.

Being well known is usually a great thing for a business. But it’s only a great thing if the company is known for delivering consistent quality that consumers can count on — at the price they’re shelling out for the product.

Grant Atkinson
Associate Reporter
Grant is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He has five years of writing experience with various outlets and enjoys covering politics and sports.
