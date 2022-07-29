Share
Commentary

Fast Food Is Slipping Out of Many Americans' Price Range

 By Samantha Chang  July 29, 2022 at 6:22am
The runaway inflation raging under Joe Biden’s failed presidency has gotten so bad that many Americans have cut back on eating out, even at less-expensive fast food restaurants.

Both McDonald’s and Chipotle have reported lower sales from their less-affluent customers amid the historic inflation that’s eroding consumers’ bank accounts.

“We’re definitely seeing a slowdown in their purchase frequency,” Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol told Bloomberg on Tuesday. “You’ve got higher gas prices. Everything is more expensive.”

Notably, Chipotle said patrons who earn less than $50,000 a year have dramatically slashed their purchases.

The company said this group accounts for less than 40 percent of its customer base, but that is still a large portion of diners.

Democrats' New Inflation Bill Has Special 2024 Election Contingency

Similarly, McDonald’s said its lower-income customers are avoiding more-expensive combo meals in favor of less-expensive menu items, according to Bloomberg.

These behavioral changes confirm what most of us already know, which is that while inflation hurts everyone, it hits poorer people the hardest.

“Inflation — it hurts everybody,” Niccol said. “But it hurts the low-income consumer more.”

It’s a damning indictment of the inept Biden administration that a fast food meal is now considered a luxury for many Americans.

Dems Announce 'Build Back Better' Is Dead, Instantly Hatch New Plot to Wreck Farmers

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported this month that the consumer price index increased 9.1 percent for the 12 months ending in June, the largest 12-month increase in more than 40 years.

“The increase was broad-based, with the indexes for gasoline, shelter, and food being the largest contributors,” it said.

Letting inflation mushroom the way this White House has — and then cavalierly denying its existence or blaming others for it — is a slap in the face to the countless Americans who are suffering under skyrocketing gas and food prices.

And it’s not just poorer Americans who are tightening their belts.

Some 72 percent of U.S. consumers across all demographic groups have taken steps to save money as a result of surging inflation, according to a Morning Consult survey of more than 1,100 adults conducted June 1-4.

The food and beverage industry is being hit particularly hard by the rampant food inflation under Biden, as 53 percent of American adults said they’ve changed their eating and drinking habits to slash expenses.

“More than 8 in 10 respondents who say they’ve made adjustments are eating out at restaurants less often,” Morning Consult reported. “Roughly three-quarters are going to bars less often.”

Have you cut back on eating out because of inflation?

“Consumers are also cutting back on specific, high-priced categories like meat, as well as discretionary categories such as alcohol,” it said. The survey had a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

So there you have it. The Biden presidency is an utter failure.

Unfortunately, there are still 17 more months to go before we can expect any relief from this absurd comedy of errors.

Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC. She's a former leftist who got disgusted by their victim mentalities and entitlement complexes.
