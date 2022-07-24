A 47-year-old Texas man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 71-year-old man who was fatally mauled by dogs on Monday.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said Samuel Cartwright of Fresno, Texas, is the owner of seven dogs, pit bull mixes, that attacked Freddy Garcia when Garcia was walking to a nearby store, according to Fox News.

After the attack, Garcia was airlifted to a Houston area hospital, but he died there.

Garcia “did nothing to provoke these animals. It was uncalled for. It was senseless,” Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan said, according to KTRK-TV. “This is a tragic incident being mauled by dogs. I can’t say how sorry I am for what happened.”

Fagan said the dogs are suspected in at least one other recent attack, according to KHOU-TV.

“This devastating tragedy didn’t have to happen. I extend my deepest condolences to the Garcia family and his neighbors as they adjust to the loss of Mr. Garcia,” Fagan said.

“I can’t even believe. I cannot,” Jorge Garcia, Freddy Garcia’s brother, said. “He never messed with nobody. He never bothered nobody. I would like to say, this is the last time this kind of situation happens. I don’t want nobody else to suffer like I am.”

Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton said Cartwright could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

“If you have a dangerous dog, it is your responsibility to keep that dog secured to keep members of our community safe,” Middleton said. “If you fail to do that, you will be held accountable.”

Should dog owners be punished when their animals attack anyone? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Adolf Flores, who lives a mile from where the attack took place, said he has protected himself from the same loose dogs.

“This is serious,” Flores said, noting that he called the animal control office. “I’ve had to put a gate … fences all around my property.”

The dogs were captured by the sheriff’s office and animal control.

Cartwright is in Fort Bend County Jail with a bond set at $100,000. He faces the charge of attack by dog resulting in death, a second-degree felony.

Ivon Fajardo, Freddy Garcia’s granddaughter, recalled him as “full of life. He liked to dance. He liked to sing. He was really joyful, We would get together on the weekend and enjoy each other’s company. Now, that he’s not here. It’s not going to be the same.”

“I’m concerned. I don’t want any kids to be out. Nobody should be out with dogs running loose like that,” neighbor Tracie Gregory said, according to KTRK.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.