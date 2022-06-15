Sheriff Asking for Help with Investigation After Brutal Dog Attack that Left Man Without Legs

When Calvin Stoy heard dogs barking on Thursday night, it wasn’t anything new. For at least a month, the neighborhood in Harris County, Texas, had become the stomping grounds of three aggressive dogs.

The three pit bull mixes were referred to by some as “strays,” but locals knew who they belonged to, and they were frustrated that the neighbors who owned them did not seem interested in containing them.

The dogs had chased pedestrians and cyclists alike, and some told KPRC-TV that the school bus stop near the dog’s house had to be moved because they had acted aggressively toward children. One of the dogs even attacked 51-year-old Nicolas Vasquez, a local, so badly that he had to have surgery on his foot.

But on the evening of June 9, as Stoy listened, he heard a terrible sound following the barking: Moans.

When he went outside to investigate, he found Vasquez in a nearby ditch, being mauled by the dogs. Stoy is a veteran, but he said the scene before him was unusually grisly.

“Both legs were torn up bad, his hands and arms,” Stoy told KTRK-TV. “He had bites on his head. He was in really bad shape. He lost a lot of blood.”

“His one leg was torn down to the bone,” Stoy added in an interview with KPRC-TV .

Stoy had to fight off the dogs to get them to leave Vasquez alone, but despite the heroic intervention, Vasquez has still suffered horribly.

After he was taken to the hospital, Vasquez had to have both legs amputated below the knee. He’s in critical condition and his sister-in-law said she doesn’t know if he’ll make it, simply repeating that he was “not too good.”

The dogs were picked up and are being held on a quarantine. While they’re listed as strays, locals say they know who the owners are.

When police initially arrived at the indicated home looking for the dogs, they found a hole in the fence and the three dogs had blood on them.

Now, as Vasquez fights for his life, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office is looking for assistance from anyone who has been attacked by the dogs in the past.







“@HCSOTexas needs your help with the investigation of a dog attack of Nicolas Vasquez,” Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted on Monday. “Mr. Vasquez was attacked by three dogs on Thursday June 9, 2022 and is in critical condition. The attack occurred at the intersection of Havard Road and Knoll Lane in Huffman.

“If you or anyone you know has had any interaction with the dogs or the dog owners please contact Deputy Turner with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crime Unit at 346-286-3169.”

The owners of the dogs have since been identified, though they aren’t speaking to anyone about the incident. No charges have been filed yet.

The neighbors are understandably frustrated by the whole situation and have a pretty clear idea of what needs to be done.

“They own the dogs,” Stoy said. “You’re responsible for what your dogs do.”

