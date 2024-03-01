Plane Carrying Grammy Winner Forced to Make Emergency Landing
Colombian Grammy-winner Karol G’s private jet was forced to make an emergency landing Thursday evening at Van Nuys Airport in California after smoke appeared in the cockpit.
The plane had taken off from Burbank airport but made it no farther than the Cajon Pass less than 75 miles away before its pilot reported the smoke and turned around.
None of the 16 people on the plane suffered any injury, KABC-TV reported, and Karol G could be seen hugging the other passengers after what the outlet described as a “smooth” emergency landing.
The outlet noted that the passengers appeared to consist of both family members of the reggaeton singer as well as her “team.”
Fire crews met the plane on the runway and escorted it to an area where the passengers could safely exit the aircraft, KABC reported.
Karol G’s signature barbed-wire heart logo, which is tattooed on her arm, was also plainly visible on the outside of the jet near the door.
The outlet was unable to report why Karol G was in Los Angeles, but she was scheduled to perform Friday in Guatemala, it said.
There was no immediate word about whether the problem with her jet would impact that or any other of her concert dates.
“Born Carolina Giraldo Navarro, the 33-year-old singer has won a Grammy, five Latin Grammys and four Billboard awards,” WABC reported.
“She has broken chart records, including her latest album becoming the first Spanish-language album to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 English language chart,” it said.
The Associated Press added that Karol G was named Billboard magazine’s 2024 “Woman of the Year” just last month, and was expected to be honored Wednesday at the Billboard Women in Music Awards ceremony.
Fans expressed their relief on social media at the news that Karol G was safe, although some pointed out the presence of a welcome mat at the bottom of the stairs that seemed to indicate that that the seriousness of the “emergency” had perhaps been exaggerated by the media.
Praying 👏🏼 @karolg and everyone who was with her on this ✈️ Happy that everyone is safe. Thank you for the quick response fireman’s & first responders 🙏🏼😘💋
— Jay M (@Jay_Lady18) March 1, 2024
An “emergency “ with a welcome mat at the stairs???
— vegas carpenter (@vegascarpenter) March 1, 2024
Another user stated that the plane in question was the same type that crashed in 2021, killing 36-year-old music producer Flow La Movie, his wife and 4-year-old son, and six others.
Karol G flying on G-IV tail number HI1025 operated by Helidosa, the same company and type of aircraft in which producer Flow La Movie died in a plane crash in 2021 pic.twitter.com/EkmoIw6pEY
— DeLaMangaProductions (@ron_doble) March 1, 2024
The pilot of that plane had also tried to make an emergency landing, but crashed at Las Americas International Airport in the Dominican Republic, according to People.
