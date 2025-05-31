Imagine taking your family to the Indy 500 only to look up and see the sky cursed with one of the vilest messages imaginable at a family outing or otherwise.

That’s what race fans were forced to endure over Memorial Day weekend in Indianapolis as WTHI-TV reported a banner flew over the three-day event reading “Abortion pills by mail.”

Mayday Health – a nonprofit that promotes abortion – flew the banner. The Tribune Star reports that did not do it alone as Bloomington-based All Options helped with the stunt to support the Hoosier Abortion Fund.

“Mayday spreads a simple message with many people — abortion pills are available by mail in all 50 states,” Mayday Health Founder and Executive Director Liv Raisner said about the banner.

Somebody explain to me why there is a plane waving a banner reading “Abortion pills by mail” that is hovering over my head above the infield at the Indy 500 of all places #indy500 pic.twitter.com/rBE76HmwmV — Braydyn Lents (@LentsBraydyn) May 25, 2025

Yes, it’s a pretty simple message.

Abortion pills abort children. Abortion ends life.

The banner advertises killing children by mail.

Should abortion be outlawed nationwide? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Indiana has strict laws against abortion.

Mayday just wanted Indiana to know they should try to do the wretched deed anyway.

According to WTHI-TV, the ban on abortion in Indiana – taking effect August 2023 – outlaws it except in serious cases including fetal anomalies and life-threatening circumstances for the mother.

Rape and incest victims are also still eligible for abortions up to 10 weeks into the pregnancy.

According to Raisner, Mayday won’t mail abortion pills, but helps people find companies that will.

The Indianapolis 500 and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway did not have anything to do with the banner.

WTHI-TV says under the Federal Aviation Administration, the only restriction in place said the banner had to stop flying when the race started. The FAA does not regulate the content of advertisements flown via banner.

Abortion should be unthinkable, but Mayday and the pro-abortion left want to make it as normal as a family outing.

There is a disgusting irony in flying a banner advertising abortion pills in a place with so many families and children.

The message comes off as telling race fans, “You chose to have a family, but you could have chosen death.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.