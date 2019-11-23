Planned Parenthood Touts Connection Between Grammy Nominations and Pushing Abortion

The Grammy nominations are filled with the sweet sounds of pro-abortion zealots, according to Planned Parenthood, which recently tweeted its congratulations to pro-abortion musicians nominated for the music industry’s highest award.

“Artists that support abortion access get nominated for #Grammys. Coincidence??? We think nah. Congrats on the nominations!” Planned Parenthood tweeted, listing the artists who were nominated.

Among those thanked were Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Bon Iver, Lady Gaga, John Legend, Maggie Rogers, British band The 1975, Sarah Bareilles and Tove Lo.

TRENDING: Trump Will Not Be Impeached

These acts and many others have signed a Planned Parenthood petition opposing states that are trying to implement restrictions on abortion.

Planned Parenthood has called its effort to fight pro-lifers “Keep Your Bans Off My Body.”

“Our bodies are our own — if they are not, we cannot be truly free or equal. Across the country, some politicians are trying to make decisions about our bodies for us. We won’t let the abortion bans sweeping the country put our lives and futures at risk, and we won’t be silenced while our fundamental right to control our bodies is taken away,” Planned Parenthood wrote on its website.

“Everyone deserves health care that’s free of shame, stigma, or judgment. Together, we say: Get your bans off my body!”

Does this celebration of abortion make you sick? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The push for abortion that is celebrated by many in the entertainment industry is reflected in the 2020 Democratic presidential contest.

During Wednesday’s debate, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts said abortion was vital.

“I believe that abortion rights are human rights. I believe that they are also economic rights. And protecting the right of a woman to be able to make decisions about her own body is fundamentally what we do and what we stand for as a Democratic Party,” she said, according to a transcript posted by The New York Times.

In an Op-Ed in National Review, Josh Craddock pushed back against the recent trend to not simply support abortion, but celebrate it.

“The Democratic party’s new defense of abortion on grounds of morality rather than necessity is eerily reminiscent of the transformation in Southern views on slavery between the late 18th and early 19th centuries,” he wrote.

RELATED: Bill Aiming To Protect Babies with Down Syndrome from Abortion Vetoed by Pennsylvania Governor

“The radical position that abortion is actually a positive good is incompatible with the American creed. American republicanism presupposes the existence of natural and unalienable rights, which human beings possess simply by virtue of being human. Slavery could flourish only so long as blacks were considered outside the moral community of persons.”

In his Op-Ed, Craddock traced the change in Southern philosophy from accepting slavery as a necessary evil to a positive good.

“Abortion rejects the natural right to life in the same way. Declaring some members of the human species, by virtue of their age or degree of dependency, unworthy of the equal dignity and rights recognized in the proposition that ‘all men are Created equal’ goes beyond the original sin of the American founding,” he wrote.

“It goes beyond ‘choice’ and arguments about necessary evils. Instead, it follows a path trodden by southern slaveholders who rejected even the principle of equality and natural rights. Like the Civil War Democrats who sought to become second founders by rejecting the American commitment to natural rights for all persons, today’s Democrats make vice their principle, and demand that all join in the celebration.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.