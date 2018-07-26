SECTIONS
Health Science and Tech World News
Print

Poland Closes Over 50 Beaches After Toxic Bacteria Bloom

Poland Algae BloomsAP Photo/Czarek SokolowskiIn this photo taken Wednesday July 25, 2018, the waters of Zegrze Reservoir made green by cyanobacteria bloom that has led authorities to ban bathers from getting into the water, in Zegrze, near Warsaw, Poland. Authorities in Poland on Thursday july 26, 2018, banned swimming at over 50 beaches along its Baltic coast, after hot weather led to the toxic growth of bacteria in the unusually warm sea.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

By The Western Journal
July 26, 2018 at 6:54am
Print

Thinking of a dip in the Baltic Sea to cool off from the unusually scorching European summer? It’s too hot for that.

Authorities in Poland this week banned swimming at over 50 beaches along its Baltic coast, after hot weather led to the toxic growth of bacteria in the unusually warm sea.

Baltic Sea water temperatures exceeded 73.4 degrees Fahrenheit in some places Thursday.

Emergency water rescuers told vacationers on hot sandy beaches — from Swinoujscie in the west to Gdynia in the east — not to enter the sea, where thick green-brown cyanobacteria colonies have grown and pose a health threat.

Regional sanitation authorities have issued warnings that contact with the bacteria may cause allergies and rashes.

TRENDING: GOP Challenger Pulls into Dead Heat in Oregon Governor’s Race

Drinking contaminated water can also lead to serious digestive problems.

The Baltic Sea has not seen such intense growth of cyanobacteria for 12 years.

It results from exceptionally high air temperatures of 93.2 degrees Fahrenheit that have raised the temperatures of the usually cold Baltic.

A similar ban has been issued for some inland lakes and reservoirs, such as the Zegrze Resevoir near Warsaw.

In neighboring Germany, authorities issued a warning about the higher than usual growth of vibrio bacteria in the warm Baltic that can cause deadly illness in people with compromised immune systems.

They said a 70-year-old man with a chronic illness died of vibrio infection over the weekend, and warned elderly people and those with chronic illnesses such as diabetes or HIV to avoid contact with the sea or brackish water.

In Finland, the Loviisa nuclear power plant said in a statement it briefly reduced energy production in both its units Wednesday to prevent the Baltic Sea water that cools its infrastructure from getting too warm.

It said there was no danger to people or the environment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print

Tags: Health, Poland

Popular Right Now

Randy DeSoto

Melania TrumpLuca Bruno - WPA Pool/Getty

Melania’s Spokeswoman Calls Out CNN Reporter Trying To Get a Quote

The Western Journal

Stormy’s Husband Files for Divorce, Seeks Custody of 7-Year-Old

Allison Kofol

Daily Caller/Twitter

VP Pence and Security Detail Rush Through Crowd To Aid Young Man

Jack Davis

Mikhail Svetlov/Getty

Russia Releases Video of New Underwater ‘Doomsday Machine’

Randy DeSoto

Trump Grants Vet's WishFox News Insider/YouTube

Trump Invites World War II Vet to Stage and Immediately Grants His Cherished Wish

Jarrett Stepman

The Golden Gate Bridge with the top obscured by fog.Getty Images

San Francisco’s So Liberal, They Can’t Afford Waiters

Chris Agee

A fighter jet flies over rebel-held areas of the city of SaidaMOHAMAD ABAZEED/AFP/Getty Images

Report: Israel Shoots Down Syrian Fighter Jet After Entering Airspace

Michael Bastasch

Ancient granaries, part of the House on Fire ruins are shown here in the South Fork of Mule Canyon in the Bears Ears National Monument on May 12, 2017 outside Blanding, Utah.George Frey/Getty Images

Democrats Begin To Threaten Trump over National Monuments

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.